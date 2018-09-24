tech2 News Staff 24 September, 2018 13:20 IST
Moto One Power launched at Rs 15,999 and will be available for sale from 5 October.
Motorola One Power, which was unveiled this year at IFA 2018, will be launched today at 12 pm at an event in Delhi.
Specifications of the phone are mostly known since it was unveiled at IFA alongside its younger sibling, the Motorola One; however, it was confirmed then that the Motorola One Power would be coming to India and would be sold exclusively on Flipkart.
In terms of specifications, the phone sports a 6.2-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio.
It is expected to come in two RAM and storage variants. One variant packs in 3 GB RAM with 32 GB of internal storage, the other has 4 GB RAM with 64 GB of storage. The device is expected to run on the Qualcomm 636 SoC.
The smartphone sports a 16 MP + 3 MP dual camera unit at the rear with an 8 MP front-facing camera.
As the name suggests, the Moto One Power runs on a massive 5,000 mAh battery. It comes with fast charging capabilities.
Since this an Android One device, it is expected to run on Android 8.1 (Oreo) — out of the box.
The phone was launched in China as P30 Note earlier this month and was priced at CNY 1,999, which is about Rs 20,000.
13:06 (IST)
The Motorola One Power is priced at Rs 15,999. It will be available from 5 October onwards and will be available on Flipkart exclusively.
13:00 (IST)
Moto's new phone comes with a rear dual camera It sports a 16 MP + 5 MP rear camera and a 12 MP front-facing camera.
12:57 (IST)
Motorola One Power sports a 6.2-inch display. Motorola One Power comes with a 6.2-inch FHD + display with Max Vision display. It has a 19:9 aspect ratio with 81 percent screen to body ratio.
12:54 (IST)
Android Pie 9.0 promised to arrive sometime in October
12:53 (IST)
Motorola's Moto One Power to come with Android Pie The new offering will pack Android Pie in October
12:38 (IST)
Prasanth Mani, Country head for Motorola India talking to the audience
12:37 (IST)
Motorola India's new boss Prashanth Mani takes centre stage Motorola completes 90 years. It is known for iconic phones such as the Razr.
12:19 (IST)
Motorola One Power will be sold exclusively on Flipkart The Android One powered by phone is expected to be available from October in India, according to Motorola's blog. The device will be a Flipkart exclusive.
12:14 (IST)
Motorola One Power may bear the same ol ' unibrow-like notch The device was first launched in IFA and as per the looks of it, the design of the phone will be quite ordinary. It is expected to have the same boring iPhone X-like notch, with chubby bezels and a narrow chin.
12:04 (IST)
The rain gods have delayed the launch by 30 minutes
11:21 (IST)
Welcome to the live blog of Motorola One Power launch Motorola's new offering—Motorola One Power—will launch at 12 noon at an event in New Delhi, today.
13:14 (IST)
13:13 (IST)
Motorola price range seems to be keeping the competition in mind
The Moto One Power launched at Rs 15,999. Xiaomi A2 is currently priced on Amazon at Rs 16,999 and Rs 15,999 on Flipkart.
12:45 (IST)
Motorola to focus on India consumers
Motorola to focus on 'Made for India' and 'Make in India'.
According to Mani, all Moto products sold in India, are manufactured in India. Even the Motorola Power One is made in India.
12:43 (IST)
Motorola's Five-pronged strategy for India
12:40 (IST)
"India always has been and will continue to be a key focus market for Motorola, globally"
12:39 (IST)
Motorola to announce its first Android One phone
Google and Motorola have come together for Motorola's own first Android One device.
12:34 (IST)
And the launch has begun
Motorola will turn 90 years tomorrow. It is a special device for the smartphone maker.
11:58 (IST)
Motorola One Power will be an Android One device
The Motorola One Power will be an Android One device.
This means it will support stock Android. Motorola has confirmed that its One Power will be the first device from the house of Motorola to receive Android Pie right after the launch.
11:41 (IST)
Expected rivals of Motorola One Power
The new offering from Motorola is expected to face some tough competition from Nokia 6.1 Plus and Xiaomi's recently launched the Mi A2.
11:38 (IST)
Motorola One Power launch in India delayed
Uhh! Ohh! Looks like there is a delay in the launch. It is now scheduled to launch at 12.30 pm.
11:32 (IST)
Motorola One will not launch in India
During IFA, two phones from Motorola were launched. These were the Motorola One and Motorola One Power. However, only the Motorola One Power which is more powerful in terms of the battery was confirmed to be coming to India.
It will pack a massive 5,000 mAh battery.
11:30 (IST)
Motorola One Power may be priced around Rs 20,000
Since the device was first launched in China as P30 Note, it was priced at CNY 1,999. Keeping the Chinese currency in mind, we can expect the price to be around Rs 20,000.
11:26 (IST)
All we know about the Motorola One Power
The brand new offering from the house of Motorola is not that brand new also since it was first unveiled at IFA 2018 in Berlin. Following that it was later launched as Moto P30 Note in China.
More or less everything is out.
https://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/motorola-one-and-motorola-one-power-with-android-one-launched-at-ifa-2018-5088501.html
11:21 (IST)
Welcome to the live blog of Motorola One Power launch
Motorola's new offering—Motorola One Power—will launch at 12 noon at an event in New Delhi, today.
