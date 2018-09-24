Monday, September 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 24 September, 2018 13:20 IST

Motorola One Power India launch updates: Available at Rs 15,999 from 5 October

Moto One Power launched at Rs 15,999 and will be available for sale from 5 October.

Motorola One Power, which was unveiled this year at IFA 2018, will be launched today at 12 pm at an event in Delhi.

Specifications of the phone are mostly known since it was unveiled at IFA alongside its younger sibling, the Motorola One; however, it was confirmed then that the Motorola One Power would be coming to India and would be sold exclusively on Flipkart.

In terms of specifications, the phone sports a 6.2-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio.

Motorola One Power. Image: tech2/Nimish Sawant

Motorola One Power. Image: tech2/Nimish Sawant

It is expected to come in two RAM and storage variants. One variant packs in 3 GB RAM with 32 GB of internal storage, the other has 4 GB RAM with 64 GB of storage. The device is expected to run on the Qualcomm 636 SoC.

The smartphone sports a 16 MP + 3 MP dual camera unit at the rear with an 8 MP front-facing camera.

As the name suggests, the Moto One Power runs on a massive 5,000 mAh battery. It comes with fast charging capabilities.

Since this an Android One device, it is expected to run on Android 8.1 (Oreo) — out of the box.

The phone was launched in China as P30 Note earlier this month and was priced at CNY 1,999, which is about Rs 20,000.

highlights

read more

  • 13:14 (IST)

    That is it guys from us, guys!

    Thanks for joining us on the live blog.

    Have a great day!

  • 13:13 (IST)

    Motorola price range seems to be keeping the competition in mind

    The Moto One Power launched at Rs 15,999. Xiaomi A2 is currently priced on Amazon at Rs 16,999 and Rs 15,999 on Flipkart.

  • 13:06 (IST)

    The Motorola One Power is priced at Rs 15,999.

    It will be available from 5 October onwards and will be available on Flipkart exclusively.

  • 13:01 (IST)

    The Motorola One Power features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC

  • 13:00 (IST)

    Moto's new phone comes with a rear dual camera

    It sports a 16 MP + 5 MP rear camera and a 12 MP front-facing camera.

  • 12:59 (IST)

    Motorola One Power comes with 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage

    The device runs on Snapdragon 636 SoC.

    It packs a 5,000 mAh battery.

  • 12:58 (IST)

    Components of the notch on the Motorola One Power

  • 12:57 (IST)

    Motorola One Power sports a 6.2-inch display.

    Motorola One Power comes with a 6.2-inch FHD + display with Max Vision display. It has a 19:9 aspect ratio with 81 percent screen to body ratio.

  • 12:57 (IST)

    The Motorola One Power features a 6.2-inch FHD+ display

  • 12:54 (IST)

    Android Pie 9.0 promised to arrive sometime in October

  • 12:53 (IST)

    Motorola's Moto One Power to come with Android Pie 

    The new offering will pack Android Pie in October

  • 12:45 (IST)

    Motorola to focus on India consumers

    Motorola to focus on 'Made for India' and 'Make in India'. 

    According to Mani, all Moto products sold in India, are manufactured in India. Even the Motorola Power One is made in India.
     

  • 12:43 (IST)

    Motorola's Five-pronged strategy for India

  • 12:40 (IST)

    "India always has been and will continue to be a key focus market for Motorola, globally"

  • 12:39 (IST)

    Motorola to announce its first Android One phone

    Google and Motorola have come together for Motorola's own first Android One device.

  • 12:38 (IST)

    Prasanth Mani, Country head for Motorola India talking to the audience

  • 12:37 (IST)

    Motorola India's new boss Prashanth Mani takes centre stage

    Motorola completes 90 years. It is known for iconic phones such as the Razr.

  • 12:34 (IST)

    And the launch has begun

    Motorola will turn 90 years tomorrow. It is a special device for the smartphone maker.

  • 12:19 (IST)

    Motorola One Power will be sold exclusively on Flipkart

    The Android One powered by phone is expected to be available from October in India, according to Motorola's blog.

    The device will be a Flipkart exclusive.

  • 12:14 (IST)

    Motorola One Power may bear the same ol' unibrow-like notch

    The device was first launched in IFA and as per the looks of it, the design of the phone will be quite ordinary. It is expected to have the same boring iPhone X-like notch, with chubby bezels and a narrow chin. 

  • 12:04 (IST)

    The rain gods have delayed the launch by 30 minutes

  • 11:58 (IST)

    Motorola One Power will be an Android One device

    The Motorola One Power will be an Android One device.

    This means it will support stock Android. Motorola has confirmed that its One Power will be the first device from the house of Motorola to receive Android Pie right after the launch.

  • 11:41 (IST)

    Expected rivals of Motorola One Power

    The new offering from Motorola is expected to face some tough competition from Nokia 6.1 Plus and Xiaomi's recently launched the Mi A2.

  • 11:38 (IST)

    Motorola One Power launch in India delayed

    Uhh! Ohh! Looks like there is a delay in the launch. It is now scheduled to launch at 12.30 pm.

  • 11:32 (IST)

    Motorola One will not launch in India

    During IFA, two phones from Motorola were launched. These were the Motorola One and Motorola One Power. However, only the Motorola One Power which is more powerful in terms of the battery was confirmed to be coming to India.

    It will pack a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

  • 11:30 (IST)

    Motorola One Power may be priced around Rs 20,000

    Since the device was first launched in China as P30 Note, it was priced at CNY 1,999. Keeping the Chinese currency in mind, we can expect the price to be around Rs 20,000.

  • 11:26 (IST)

    All we know about the Motorola One Power

    The brand new offering from the house of Motorola is not that brand new also since it was first unveiled at IFA 2018 in Berlin. Following that it was later launched as Moto P30 Note in China. 

    More or less everything is out. 

    https://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/motorola-one-and-motorola-one-power-with-android-one-launched-at-ifa-2018-5088501.html

  • 11:21 (IST)

    Welcome to the live blog of Motorola One Power launch

    Motorola's new offering—Motorola One Power—will launch at 12 noon at an event in New Delhi, today.

    • read more


top reviews

Xiaomi Mi A2 (64GB, 4GB RAM)

Xiaomi Mi A2 (64GB, 4GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

OPPO Find X (256GB, 8GB RAM)

OPPO Find X (256GB, 8GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M GM501GS

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M GM501GS

TECH2 RATING

Amazon Echo Spot

Amazon Echo Spot

TECH2 RATING

Honor 9N (32GB, 3GB RAM)

Honor 9N (32GB, 3GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

also see

Motorola One Power

Motorola One Power with 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 636 SoC launched at Rs 15,999

Sep 24, 2018

Motorola

Motorola One Power to launch on 24 September in India with Android One

Sep 18, 2018

Motorola One Power

Motorola One Power to launch in India at 12 pm today: Where and how to watch

Sep 24, 2018

NewsTracker

Daily bulletin: Congress escalates Rafale row, Narendra Modi to inaugurate Sikkim's first airport today; day's top stories

Sep 24, 2018

Moto G6 Plus

Moto G6 Plus launched at Rs 22,499, to sell on Amazon from 10 September onwards

Sep 10, 2018

Moto G6 Plus

Moto G6 Plus with a 5.9-inch display to be launched in India at 12 pm today

Sep 10, 2018

science

Exoplanet Conspiracy

The 'Nibiru' or 'Planet X' conspiracy: Here's what NASA researchers have to say

Sep 24, 2018

Environment

What ignited many of California’s deadliest wildfires remains a mystery: Report

Sep 24, 2018

Lunar Gateway

Russia may drop out of plans to build lunar space station jointly with US

Sep 24, 2018

Biomimicry

Self-flying glider uses machine learning to navigate air currents, soar like birds

Sep 24, 2018