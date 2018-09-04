Tuesday, September 04, 2018 Back to
04 September, 2018

Motorola P30 Note launched in China with 6.3-inch display and 5,000 mAh battery

Motorola One Power, which was launched at IFA 2018, is the global version of the Motorola P30 Note.

Motorola just launched its latest phone in the P series, the P30 Note, in China starting at a price of CNY 1,999. The device comes with a 6.2-inch display, a notch, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and a big, 5,000 mAh battery.

It comes in two storage variants; one with 4 GM of RAM and 64 GB internal storage which is priced at CNY 1,999 (about Rs 20,000) and another with 6 GB of RAM with 64 GB internal storage priced at CNY 2,299 (about Rs 24,000). A microSD card can be used to expand the memory by up to 128 GB.

Motorola P30 Note. Image: Motorola China

Motorola P30 Note. Image: Motorola China

The smartphone has a 6.2-inch Full HD Plus display with a resolution of 1080 x 2246 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. Powering the device is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor.

In terms of optics, the phone features a dual camera set up at the back with a 16 MP primary unit and a 5 MP secondary unit. On the front, there is a 12 MP front camera.

Motorola P30 Note has a logo at the back which also acts as a fingerprint scanner. Running the device is Android 8.0 Oreo coupled with ZUI 4.0. The device has massive 5,000 mAh battery.

The device is available in Mercury black colour and has already gone on sale in China.

Motorola One Power was launched at IFA 2018 in Berlin, and according to reports, it is the global version of the Motorola P30 Note.

