Monday, September 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 24 September, 2018 09:23 IST

Motorola One Power to launch in India at 12 pm today: Where and how to watch

The Motorola One Power will be sold online exclusively on Flipkart, though pricing isn't official yet.

The Motorola One Power, which was announced back at IFA 2018, and was confirmed to launch in India is finally expected to arrive today. Though we do know everything about the phone already, it’s the price which everyone will have their eyes out for.

Motorola One Power. Image: tech2/Nimish Sawant

Motorola One Power. Image: tech2/Nimish Sawant

The launch event is scheduled to take place in New Delhi and starts at 12 pm. While Motorola hasn’t mentioned much on its website, we have managed to find the YouTube page where the event is expected to be live streamed. What we also already know is the fact that the Motorola One Power will be sold exclusively on Flipkart.

Given its competition, the Motorola One Power is expected to be priced in and around the Rs 15,000 mark and directly take on the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Nokia 6.1 Plus. Motorola will also have to ensure that it does not cannibalise the market of its existing Moto G6 series.

In terms of specifications, the phone is said to feature a 6.2-inch FHD+ display with a notch on top and a 19:9 aspect ratio. Inside, we have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC which was also seen on the Nokia 6.1 Plus. The phone runs on Android One so you get stock Android Oreo 8.1 out of the box and you'll likely have two storage options to choose from — a 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage variant and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage variant.

The phone is also equipped with an expandable memory with up to 256 GB. For optics, the One Power sports a 16 MP + 5 MP dual-lens unit on the rear and a 12 MP selfie camera. The phone also rocks a massive 5,000 mAh battery unit.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

also see

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro starts receiving MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM in India

Sep 15, 2018

Motorola

Motorola One Power to launch on 24 September in India with Android One

Sep 18, 2018

science

Biomimicry

Self-flying glider uses machine learning to navigate air currents, soar like birds

Sep 24, 2018

Satellites

Arianespace's Ariane 5 rocket gears up for its hundredth launch on 25 September

Sep 24, 2018

Mars 2020

NASA is conducting a contest to name the next Mars rover: Here's your chance

Sep 24, 2018

NASA

Russia may abandon a joint project to build a lunar space station with NASA

Sep 23, 2018