The Motorola One Power, which was announced back at IFA 2018, and was confirmed to launch in India is finally expected to arrive today. Though we do know everything about the phone already, it’s the price which everyone will have their eyes out for.

The launch event is scheduled to take place in New Delhi and starts at 12 pm. While Motorola hasn’t mentioned much on its website, we have managed to find the YouTube page where the event is expected to be live streamed. What we also already know is the fact that the Motorola One Power will be sold exclusively on Flipkart.

Given its competition, the Motorola One Power is expected to be priced in and around the Rs 15,000 mark and directly take on the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Nokia 6.1 Plus. Motorola will also have to ensure that it does not cannibalise the market of its existing Moto G6 series.

In terms of specifications, the phone is said to feature a 6.2-inch FHD+ display with a notch on top and a 19:9 aspect ratio. Inside, we have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC which was also seen on the Nokia 6.1 Plus. The phone runs on Android One so you get stock Android Oreo 8.1 out of the box and you'll likely have two storage options to choose from — a 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage variant and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage variant.

The phone is also equipped with an expandable memory with up to 256 GB. For optics, the One Power sports a 16 MP + 5 MP dual-lens unit on the rear and a 12 MP selfie camera. The phone also rocks a massive 5,000 mAh battery unit.