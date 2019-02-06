Wednesday, February 06, 2019 Back to
Moto Z4 Play expected to feature a Snapdragon 675 SoC and a 48 MP rear camera

Moto Z4 Play might be fueled by 3,600 mAh battery pack and might run on Android 9 Pie.

tech2 News Staff Feb 06, 2019 19:35:02 IST

Motorola is rumoured to be working on a Z series phone called the Moto Z4 Play. Previous rumours hinted that the phone may arrive with a waterdrop notch, thin bezels and a 6.22-inch AMOLED display, giving us a glimpse of the design aspects of the phone.

Latest leaks now talk about the specifications of the Moto Z4 Play. As per a report in 91mobiles, the smartphone is expected to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. The same chipset has been rumoured to power the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Leaked Moto Z4 Play image renders. Image: CompareRaja

Leaked Moto Z4 Play image renders. Image: CompareRaja

Similarly, the upcoming Vivo V15 Pro was also spotted on Geekbench sporting the same processor.

The report further states that the phone might arrive in two RAM variants with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

The device might be fueled by 3,600 mAh battery pack and might run on Android 9 Pie out of the box.

Further, the Moto Z4 Play is expected to sport a 48 MP rear camera and 16 MP front camera. Sounds familiar? Well, the Redmi Note 7 was also unveiled in China recently with a 48 MP camera.

The smartphone is also said to come equipped with Motorola's Turbo-charging feature along with a USB Type-C port.

Nothing in terms of the launch date or pricing details have been outed yet.

Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

