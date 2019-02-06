tech2 News Staff

Motorola is rumoured to be working on a Z series phone called the Moto Z4 Play. Previous rumours hinted that the phone may arrive with a waterdrop notch, thin bezels and a 6.22-inch AMOLED display, giving us a glimpse of the design aspects of the phone.

Latest leaks now talk about the specifications of the Moto Z4 Play. As per a report in 91mobiles, the smartphone is expected to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. The same chipset has been rumoured to power the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Similarly, the upcoming Vivo V15 Pro was also spotted on Geekbench sporting the same processor.

The report further states that the phone might arrive in two RAM variants with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

The device might be fueled by 3,600 mAh battery pack and might run on Android 9 Pie out of the box.

Further, the Moto Z4 Play is expected to sport a 48 MP rear camera and 16 MP front camera. Sounds familiar? Well, the Redmi Note 7 was also unveiled in China recently with a 48 MP camera.

The smartphone is also said to come equipped with Motorola's Turbo-charging feature along with a USB Type-C port.

Nothing in terms of the launch date or pricing details have been outed yet.

