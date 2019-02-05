tech2 News Staff

Recently Tech2 had learned that the Vivo V15 Pro might come with an AI-enabled triple camera set up at the back, and as per previous rumours, the phone is said to come with a pop-up selfie camera indicating that the new model will adopt Vivo Nex’s motorized camera.

Now, the Vivo V15 Pro is claimed to have been spotted on the certification website Geekbench with the model name 'vivo vivo 1818'.

As per GizmoChina, the NBTC authority of Thailand had also approved the Vivo 1818 smartphone and revealed that the smartphone will be hitting the market as the Vivo V15 Pro. The same model name was then certified by the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) body as well as per the report.

Now the same model number shows the phone to be powered by Snapdragon 675 chipset. The report also mentions 'sm6150' to be the codename for Snapdragon 675 mobile platform.

The listing shows that the phone will come with 6 GB of RAM and run Android 9 Pie.

The phone is seen to score 2,382 in the single-core and 6,479 points in multi-core tests of Geekbench.

Vivo V15 Pro is expected to launch on 20 February and as per Nashville Chatter, the phone might come equipped with 32 MP pop-up selfie camera, a notchless display and an in-display fingerprint reader.

The rear is expected to feature 48 MP primary sensor with 8 MP and 5 MP sensors. Also, it might come with 128 GB internal storage.

