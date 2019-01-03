tech2 News Staff

Motorola's G7 series — Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play — has already been leaked on the internet.

The company is also rumoured to be working on a Z series phone.

Now, as per a new leak on CompareRaja, 3D renders and 360-degree video of the upcoming Moto Z4 Play are out.

There is also a tweet put out by OnLeaks showing the images of the phone.

So, let's start 2019 with your very first look at what I guess will be launched as the #Motorola #MotoZ4Play! 360° video + official looking 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my friends over at @compareraja -> https://t.co/uYg3d7Ldlm pic.twitter.com/w6QXsb0WAl — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) January 2, 2019

As per the renders, the phone is seen to come with a waterdrop notch and thin bezels. As with the G series, the company name can't be seen on the chin of the device.

The display seems to be roughly 6.2-inches diagonally and the dimensions come out to 158 x 75 x 7.25 mm.

The volume and power buttons are placed on the right of the phone's frame.

The notch appears to house a single front camera. On the rear the phone, the image renders show a matt finished back with a single lens camera and LED flash placed within Motorola's monster camera bump.

At the bottom of the device on the rear, one can see the contact points for Moto Mods. A headphone jack, USB-C port and speaker grille grace the very bottom of the phone.

A fingerprint sensor isn't visible and we're assuming that it's either under the Motorola logo on the rear or under the display.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.