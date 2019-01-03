Friday, January 04, 2019 Back to
Motorola Z4 Play leaked image renders show waterdrop notch, single-rear camera

The display seems to be roughly 6.2-inches and the dimensions come out to 158 x 75 x 7.25 mm.

tech2 News Staff Jan 03, 2019 21:00 PM IST

Motorola's G7 series  Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play  has already been leaked on the internet.

The company is also rumoured to be working on a Z series phone.

Now, as per a new leak on CompareRaja, 3D renders and 360-degree video of the upcoming Moto Z4 Play are out.

There is also a tweet put out by OnLeaks showing the images of the phone.

As per the renders, the phone is seen to come with a waterdrop notch and thin bezels. As with the G series, the company name can't be seen on the chin of the device.

The display seems to be roughly 6.2-inches diagonally and the dimensions come out to 158 x 75 x 7.25 mm.

The volume and power buttons are placed on the right of the phone's frame.

Leaked Moto Z4 Play image renders. Image: CompareRaja

Leaked Moto Z4 Play image renders. Image: CompareRaja

The notch appears to house a single front camera. On the rear the phone, the image renders show a matt finished back with a single lens camera and LED flash placed within Motorola's monster camera bump.

At the bottom of the device on the rear, one can see the contact points for Moto Mods. A headphone jack, USB-C port and speaker grille grace the very bottom of the phone.

A fingerprint sensor isn't visible and we're assuming that it's either under the Motorola logo on the rear or under the display.

