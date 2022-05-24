Mehul Das

Earlier, we had reported that Samsung and Motorola are working on a smartphone with a 200MP camera and are in a race to launch their respective devices first. Now, it seems that Motorola will be launching their device ahead of Samsung, by the end of July.

Motorola was working on a new flagship phone with a 200MP primary camera for quite some time now. The phone, codenamed Frontier, had appeared in a number of leaks over the past months, revealing its design and some key specs. Now we have an official confirmation from Motorola itself.

In a Weibo post today, Motorola China confirmed that a Moto phone with a 200MP camera phone is launching in July. While the teaser doesn’t mention the phone’s official name, it won’t be far-fetched to think that it’s the rumoured Motorola Frontier.

Motorola revealed last week that it would be launching a new series of phones powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, which is an SoC that is being used by a number of manufacturers for their flagship devices. This, along with the rumours that Motorola’s next flagship would feature the Qualcomm SM8475 chipset, which is the codename of the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, is giving tech enthusiasts the impression that the device Motorola will be launching is indeed the Frontier.

The frontier is likely to be a 6.67-inch curved OLED display with support for a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The device will have a triple camera set up at the rear, with the primary shooter being a 200MP primary shooter. The camera setup will also feature a 50MP ultra-wide sensor and a 12MP sensor with a telephoto lens. The primary 200MP sensor is the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor.

Samsung developed its ISOCELL HP1 sensor last year, which was a completely new generation of imaging sensors that were used to create the first 200MP smartphone camera sensor. Samsung wanted to make some minor adjustments to the sensors that it will be using for its Galaxy S23, and therefore has decided to go for the third iteration of the HP1 sensor, the ISOCELL HP3.

Samsung ISOCELL HP1 uses the ChameleconCell pixel-binning tech that effectively turns a block of 16 pixels into one pixel when shooting in low light conditions. This means that when utilising the tech, the 200-megapixel sensor will actually create 12.5-megapixel images. Shooting in daylight or in well-lit conditions should give you full 200MPs to play with.