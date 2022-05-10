Tuesday, May 10, 2022Back to
Motorola Razr 3 leaked images show a boxier design and upgraded camera system

Leaked images of the upcoming Moto Razr 3 show that it will be getting a bulkier and boxier shape as compared to last year, and a reworked camera system. The device will be first launched in China by August, and then globally by the end of the year.


Mehul DasMay 10, 2022 17:12:50 IST

Reputed tech leakster, Evan Blass, has shared a few images of an upcoming foldable smartphone from Motorola that is being said to be the upcoming Moto Razr 3. The device, which has been given the codename Maven, has two upgraded cameras - a 50 MP main sensor and a 13MP sensor for ultrawide and macro shots.

The photos also reveal that the Razr will be losing its iconic chin, a design cue which Motorola had decided to carry on from the iconic Moto Razrs of the early 2000s. It seems that the lip folds over on itself to form a square shape when it’s closed, which is a design choice stepping away from both the modern remakes of the device and its classic design.

Motorola Razr 3 leaked images show a boxier design and upgraded camera system

Blass also believes that the fingerprint sensor has been integrated with the power button on the side of the device. The fingerprint scanner was on the chin of the 2019 edition of the Moto Razr, whereas in 2020, the scanner was on the back of the device. Given its shape and size, the idea to place it on the back was an odd one, with customers finding it difficult to access the scanner in single handed operation.

Motorola Razr 3 leaked images show a boxier design and upgraded camera system

The device is apparently being powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 12 GB RAM and will have up to 512 GB of internal storage. There will also be a “Pro” or “Plus” variant with even better specifications.

The device will be carrying a two-camera system on the back, with a 50MP main sensor, and a 13MP sensor for ultrawide and macro shots. For the selfie camera, Motorola has decided to go for a hole-punch cutout, housing a 32MP sensor. 

Motorola has gone for a FHD+ folding display, which, with the device’s overall bulky and boxy design, closely resembles the Samsung Z Flip phones. It will be interesting to see how it stacks up against the upcoming Samsung Z Flip 4.

The Moto Razr 3 will be first released in China, in July or August. Although there is no word on when the device will be launching globally, tech enthusiasts believe that it will be out by the end of the year.

