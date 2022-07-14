Thursday, July 14, 2022Back to
Motorola unveils the new look for its upcoming foldable Razr 2022 before official launch

Motorola’s Chinese GM, Chen Jin, recently uploaded a dump of photos of the upcoming Motorola Razr 2022, on a Chinese social media platform. The photos reveal the design of the upcoming foldable phone, both when it has been shut and when it is open.


FP StaffJul 14, 2022 16:15:30 IST

There have been numerous leaks and rumours around the upcoming foldable device from Motorola this year. Now, Motorola has unveiled the actual design of the upcoming Moto Razr 2022. 

There was even a leak in May this year that showed a much bulkier design.

Lenovo Mobile China’s General Manager, Chen Jin, took to the Chinese social media network, Weibo, with some photos of the new device. The dump of photos includes images of both the closed phone as well as the open phone.

As per the images, the Moto Razr 2022 appears to be a rounder, and have a much softer design than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and, presumably, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Moto Razr 2022 will be a direct rival to the Galaxy Flip 4.

Motorola also took to Weibo to reveal a brief teaser video for its new foldable. It doesn’t reveal an awful lot, but we do see the phone’s dual-camera module, shiny black finish, and a sharp analogue clock widget on the external display.

In terms of specs, Motorola previously revealed that the phone would be powered by a bang-up-to-date Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. The top-end variant of the Moto Razr will get 12 GB RAM and will have up to 512 GB of internal storage. There will also be a “Pro” or “Plus” variant with a probably larger screen and some better specifications.

Rumour has it that the Razr 2022 will also include a 6.7-inch foldable OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a dual-camera system consisting of a 50MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide.

The photos also reveal that the Razr will be losing its iconic chin, a design cue which Motorola had decided to carry on from the iconic Moto Razrs of the early 2000s. It seems that the lip folds over on itself to form a square shape when it’s closed, which is a design choice stepping away from both the modern remakes of the device and its classic design.

