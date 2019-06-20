Thursday, June 20, 2019Back to
Galaxy Fold ready for launch as most of the display related issues are fixed: Samsung official

Initially slated to be launched in April, Galaxy Fold launch was delayed due to display related issues.

tech2 News StaffJun 20, 2019 09:45:52 IST

Galaxy Fold made headlines when it was launched earlier this year but unfortunately bringing a new idea to make a smartphone look unique is just not enough. There needs to be proper testing before the device is launched and unfortunately, it appears Samsung didn't pay attention to this important part.

There were several issues with the test units of Galaxy Fold when they were out for review. The South Korean tech company acknowledged the glitches that were found in the $ 1, 980 (Rs 1,37,000 approx.) foldable handset and announced a delay in its public release.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold. Image: Samsung

There has been a lot of back and forth since the call back with the company announcing that all issues had been fixed back in May to more recently when the a spokesperson said that no progress has been made.

Now, at a conference held by The Korean Information Display Society in Seoul on 18 June, Samsung Display Vice President, Kim Seong-Cheol, said that most of the screen related issues of Galaxy fold have been "ironed out" and it is "ready" to hit the markets, reported The Investor.

Well, this is not the first time that the company has confirmed that Galaxy Fold is going to land in markets soon. Initially, the official launch of the device was scheduled to be in April in the US but it has been postponed ever since.

Now it has been speculated that Galaxy Fold will officially launch in markets before the launch of the company's upcoming flagship smartphone, Galaxy Note 10 but it is not confirmed by Samsung just yet.

