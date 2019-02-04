Monday, February 04, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Moto RAZR 2019 leaked concept renders reveal the phone's design in full glory

Moto RAZR 2019 leaked concept renders reveal the phone likely to take a design cue from Moto RAZR V3

Tech2 News Staff Feb 04, 2019 13:57:31 IST

Motorola’s RAZR phone was one of the iconic models of its time, courtesy of the sleek clamshell design. As this year’s leading OEMs battle to offer neat innovations, the foldable display trend seems to be in the highlights. And from what it looks like Motorola is joining the bandwagon too.

Previous reports have clearly indicated that Moto RAZR flip might debut this year as a foldable phone. That means, nostalgia of the Moto Razr, and the hype of the foldable display, put in one phone.

And now, the latest leak gives us a sneak peek of how the ‘rebooted’ RAZR phone could look like.

Moto RAZR 2019 foldable phone concept design created based on patent images. Image: Yanko Design (via Sarang Seth)

Moto RAZR 2019 foldable phone concept design created based on patent images. Image: Yanko Design (via Sarang Seth)

Yanko Design has shared concept renders of the RAZR 2019 foldable phone, which are said to be created by designer Sarang Seth based on patent images of the phone. The 3D concept renders of the phone shows off the front and rear side.

From the back side, the purported RAZR 2019 appears similar to the original Moto RAZR V3 clamshell phone. However, while flipping up the phone, it reveals a long foldable display with the hinge present at the centre below the screen. The display has a cutout on top that accommodates a front-camera lens. There is a small screen at the back side which when closed will pop-up notification.

The concept render doesn’t show the volume keys and power button, however, a concept video of the purported RAZR phone last year showed the buttons on the left side. The video shared by TechConfigurations revealed the phone featuring a fingerprint sensor embedded on the chin.

While foldable display phone is something new on the table, these smartphones are expected to be inevitably expensive than the standard premium lot. Royole Flexpai, the world’s first foldable phone was announced for a hefty price of 8,999 Yuan (around Rs 95,700). And as per reports, Motorola’s upcoming foldable phone is said to carry a price tag of $1,500 (around Rs 1,07,600). As for the debut, The Wall Street Journal last month said that the Moto RAZR 2019 phone could be launch as early as February.

While Motorola is planning to bring back the RAZR brand and play on the nostalgic factor, it’s not the only company who is prepping to introduce a foldable phone. Samsung is widely anticipated to showcase a foldable phone dubbed as Galaxy X at its Galaxy Unpacked event this month. Chinese OEM, Huawei has also hinted of a possible folding smartphone debut at MWC 2019 on 24 February.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags




Top Stories

latest videos

What you missed in Science this week – 1 February 2019 | Tech2 Science

What you missed in Science this week – 1 February 2019 | Tech2 Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive
Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

also see

science

Asteroids

Asteroid impacts millions of years ago helped form Earth’s crust, continents

Feb 04, 2019

ISRO

ISRO opens doors to India's first Human Spaceflight Centre in Bangalore

Feb 01, 2019

Kalpana Chawla

Remembering Kalpana Chawla: Astronaut, inspiration, the first Indian woman in space

Feb 01, 2019

NewsTracker

Budget 2019: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw says agriculture, healthcare and education sectors likely to receive priority attention

Jan 31, 2019