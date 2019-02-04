Tech2 News Staff

Motorola’s RAZR phone was one of the iconic models of its time, courtesy of the sleek clamshell design. As this year’s leading OEMs battle to offer neat innovations, the foldable display trend seems to be in the highlights. And from what it looks like Motorola is joining the bandwagon too.

Previous reports have clearly indicated that Moto RAZR flip might debut this year as a foldable phone. That means, nostalgia of the Moto Razr, and the hype of the foldable display, put in one phone.

And now, the latest leak gives us a sneak peek of how the ‘rebooted’ RAZR phone could look like.

Yanko Design has shared concept renders of the RAZR 2019 foldable phone, which are said to be created by designer Sarang Seth based on patent images of the phone. The 3D concept renders of the phone shows off the front and rear side.

From the back side, the purported RAZR 2019 appears similar to the original Moto RAZR V3 clamshell phone. However, while flipping up the phone, it reveals a long foldable display with the hinge present at the centre below the screen. The display has a cutout on top that accommodates a front-camera lens. There is a small screen at the back side which when closed will pop-up notification.

The concept render doesn’t show the volume keys and power button, however, a concept video of the purported RAZR phone last year showed the buttons on the left side. The video shared by TechConfigurations revealed the phone featuring a fingerprint sensor embedded on the chin.

While foldable display phone is something new on the table, these smartphones are expected to be inevitably expensive than the standard premium lot. Royole Flexpai, the world’s first foldable phone was announced for a hefty price of 8,999 Yuan (around Rs 95,700). And as per reports, Motorola’s upcoming foldable phone is said to carry a price tag of $1,500 (around Rs 1,07,600). As for the debut, The Wall Street Journal last month said that the Moto RAZR 2019 phone could be launch as early as February.

While Motorola is planning to bring back the RAZR brand and play on the nostalgic factor, it’s not the only company who is prepping to introduce a foldable phone. Samsung is widely anticipated to showcase a foldable phone dubbed as Galaxy X at its Galaxy Unpacked event this month. Chinese OEM, Huawei has also hinted of a possible folding smartphone debut at MWC 2019 on 24 February.

