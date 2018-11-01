Thursday, November 01, 2018 Back to
01 November, 2018

FlexiPai is the first device with a foldable display, pricing starts at CNY 8,999

FlexiPai has three screens instead of two which are the front, back and also the spine of the device.

While all the hype was around Samsung to bring in the first device with a foldable display, it seems that little-known company called Royole Technology has beaten the South Korean giant to it. The device is called the FlexiPai, and it is the first device that has a screen that can be folded. The design, although reportedly rudimentary at this stage, does offer us the first look into the foldable display future.

FlexiPie. GSMArena

FlexiPai. GSMArena

As per a series of Tweets by reliable tipster Ice Universe, the FlexiPai happens to be a tablet which has a screen size of 7.8-inches in a 4:3 aspect ratio when unfolded and 4-inches when folded. The tweet states that this is the very first device to use the Snapdragon 8150 chipset, which has been built using a 7 nm manufacturing process.

When the device is folded up the user is greeted with three screens instead of two which are the front, back and also the spine of the device. The company has said that this display on the spine will be used to show notifications.

FlexiPai. GSMArena

FlexiPai. GSMArena

The device comes in three configurations – 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM+256 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 512 GB storage. The device is not said to be running Android but something called as Water OS, for which there is currently no information. The device does come with Royole's proprietary Ro-Charge that can charge the device from 0 to 80% in 1 hour. The battery capacity of the device is still unknown.

In terms of optics, FlexiPai has dual rear cameras, which include a 16MP wide-angle lens and a 20MP telephoto lens. The camera happens to be on the left side when the device is laid out flat.

FlexiPai. GSMArena

FlexiPai. GSMArena

Although the device can be folded, it seems as per a report from Gizmochina, that it does not actually fit inside your pocket.

Obviously, a device using technology like this isn't going to be cheap. The 6 GB RAM version is priced at CNY 8999 which is around Rs 90,000 while, the 8 GB + 256 GB model will sell for CNY 9998 and the 8 GB + 512 GB version jumps to CNY 12,999 which translate to Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.2 lakh respectively. The FlexiPai will start selling from 2 November in a flash sale and will start shipping in December.

