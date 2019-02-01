Friday, February 01, 2019 Back to
Huawei's 5G foldable smartphone set to debut this month during MWC 2019

Samsung, Xiaomi and LG are also expected to showcase their foldable smartphones this year.

tech2 News Staff Feb 01, 2019 21:30:16 IST

Visitors at the 2019 Mobile World Congress (MWC) might be up for a treat as a number of smartphone brands have lined up to debut their foldable smartphones at the show.

Huawei foldable smartphone. Image: Twitter

Samsung's foldable smartphone, also known as Galaxy F  or Galaxy Fold has been in the rumour mill for quite a while now, but there's still no confirmation on whether it would take the stage at MWC.

On the other hand, Huawei, through a tweet has hinted about the coming of the folding smartphone at MWC 2019 on 24 February. Looking at the image in the tweet it seems as if the smartphone might come with an outward fold as the light from the screen, in the image, is shown to spread outwards.

As per The Verge, the company had reportedly planned to release the device before Samsung.

Also in a separate tweet by Huawei which is about the pre-MWC 2019 briefing in Beijing, the company claims to unveil the device as the world's first high-end 5G foldable smartphone at MWC.

The name of the phone, specs or even how the smartphone would fold has not been mentioned by the company yet.

As for the story of the foldable phones, Xiaomi has shown an interesting prototype that it showed through a video and it seems that even LG is working on a phone with many form factors one of them being a detachable screen.

