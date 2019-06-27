Kshitij Pujari

Motorola launched the Moto One Vision smartphone in India on 17 June for a price of Rs 19,990 and the device is set to go on sale today. Under the Moto One moniker, this is the second phone that the Lenovo-owned company has announced after the Moto One Power, but it has little to do with the One brand and more of a one off as the company explained at the India launch event.

The device is the first smartphone in India to come with a 21:9 aspect ratio display and also it is Moto's first phone with a punch-hole camera. The 6.3-inch CinemaVision display sports an FHD+ resolution and the device is powered by an Exynos 9000-series chipset which is surprising since most of the industry has opted for the Snapdragon variety from Qualcomm. Apart from that the phone also has 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, which happens to be the only storage variant in which the device is available.

The device has a dual-camera setup at the back with a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 primary sensor and a secondary 5 MP depth sensor. The final photos are effectively shot on a 12 MP resolution as the device uses pixel binning. On the front, the device happens to have a punch-hole camera with a 25 MP resolution quad-pixel shooter and an f/2.0 aperture lens.

In terms of battery, the device packs in a sizeable 3,500 mAh battery with USB Type-C and TurboPower fast-charging support. Competition-wise the device stands up against the Poco F1 (Review), Galaxy A50 (Review), and the Galaxy M40. So lets have a look at what the specifications compare. This is not a review of the device so we shall reserve final judgement after putting it through our testing process.

Smartphone Moto One Vision Galaxy A50 Poco F1 Galaxy M40 Display Size (inch) 6.3 6.4 6.18 6.3 Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2520 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2246 1080 x 2340 Pixel Density (PPI) 432 403 403 409 Display Type LTPS IPS LCD Super AMOLED IPS LCD PLS TFT Dimensions(mm) 160.1 x 71.2 x 8.7 158.5 x 74.7 x 7.7 155.5 x 75.3 x 8.8 155.3 x 73.9 x 7.9 Weight (gm) 180 166 182 168 Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Connectivity Types GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE Processor Exynos 9609 Exynos 9610 Snapdragon 845 Snapdragon 675 CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 8x2.2 GHz 4x2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53 4x2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 385 Silver 2x2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver GPU Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 630 Adreno 612 RAM 4 GB 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Ruggedness — — — — On-Board Memory 128 GB 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Expandable Memory Yes, up to 1 TB Yes, up to 1 TB Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 1 TB Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Infrared face recognition, fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Primary Camera 48 MP, f/1.7 + 5 MP, f/2.2 25 MP, f/1.7 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 5 MP, f/2.2 12 MP, f/1.9 + 5 MP, f/2.0 32 MP, f/1.7 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 5 MP, f/2.2 Optical Image Stabilization Yes Yes Yes Yes Camera Array Dual Triple Dual Triple Autofocus System PDAF PDAF PDAF PDAF Secondary Camera 25 MP, f/2.0 25 MP, f/2.0 20 MP, f/2.0 16 MP, f/2.0 Video Capture 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps 1080p@30fps 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 1080p@240fps, 720p@960fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps Flash Yes Yes Yes Yes OS Version Android 9.0 (Pie) Android 9.0 (Pie) Android 9.0 (Pie) Android 9.0 (Pie) AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Bluetooth 5 5 5 5 NFC Yes Yes No Yes Infrared No No No No Fingerprint Scanner Yes, rear-mounted Yes, under display Yes, rear-mounted Yes, rear-mounted 3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Radio Yes Yes Yes Yes USB Type Type-C 1.0 Type-C 1.0 Type-C 1.0 Type-C 1.0 USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 Battery (mAh) 3,500 mAh 4,000 mAh 4,000 mAh 3,500 mAh Fast charging Yes, 15W Yes, 15W Yes, 18W Yes, 15W Colors Bronze gradient, Sapphire gradient Black, White, Blue, Coral Graphite Black, Steel Blue, Rosso Red, Armored Edition with Kevlar Sweater Blue, Midnight Blue Prices in India Rs 19,990 Starts at Rs 18490 Starts at Rs 17,990 Rs 14,990

Verdict

While it is clear that the Poco F1 is the superior phone in terms of processing capabilities thanks to the Snapdragon 845 chipset, the Moto One Vision takes the cake in the camera department, at least on paper, with its 48 MP quad-pixel primary sensor. Added to this the Cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio display, which would certainly give the phone a unique looking design. The Galaxy phones get a few things right such as the AMOLED screen but it remains to be seen whether it is better than Moto One Vision's display. For its price the Moto One Vision looks to be an enticing option but we will need to see how the Exynos 9609 chipset holds up. Stay tuned for a full review of the device soon.