Kshitij PujariJun 27, 2019 12:43:23 IST
Motorola launched the Moto One Vision smartphone in India on 17 June for a price of Rs 19,990 and the device is set to go on sale today. Under the Moto One moniker, this is the second phone that the Lenovo-owned company has announced after the Moto One Power, but it has little to do with the One brand and more of a one off as the company explained at the India launch event.
The device is the first smartphone in India to come with a 21:9 aspect ratio display and also it is Moto's first phone with a punch-hole camera. The 6.3-inch CinemaVision display sports an FHD+ resolution and the device is powered by an Exynos 9000-series chipset which is surprising since most of the industry has opted for the Snapdragon variety from Qualcomm. Apart from that the phone also has 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, which happens to be the only storage variant in which the device is available.
The device has a dual-camera setup at the back with a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 primary sensor and a secondary 5 MP depth sensor. The final photos are effectively shot on a 12 MP resolution as the device uses pixel binning. On the front, the device happens to have a punch-hole camera with a 25 MP resolution quad-pixel shooter and an f/2.0 aperture lens.
In terms of battery, the device packs in a sizeable 3,500 mAh battery with USB Type-C and TurboPower fast-charging support. Competition-wise the device stands up against the Poco F1 (Review), Galaxy A50 (Review), and the Galaxy M40. So lets have a look at what the specifications compare. This is not a review of the device so we shall reserve final judgement after putting it through our testing process.
|Smartphone
|Moto One Vision
|Galaxy A50
|Poco F1
|Galaxy M40
|Display Size (inch)
|6.3
|6.4
|6.18
|6.3
|Resolution (pixels)
|1080 x 2520
|1080 x 2340
|1080 x 2246
|1080 x 2340
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|432
|403
|403
|409
|Display Type
|LTPS IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|PLS TFT
|Dimensions(mm)
|160.1 x 71.2 x 8.7
|158.5 x 74.7 x 7.7
|155.5 x 75.3 x 8.8
|155.3 x 73.9 x 7.9
|Weight (gm)
|180
|166
|182
|168
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Connectivity Types
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|Processor
|Exynos 9609
|Exynos 9610
|Snapdragon 845
|Snapdragon 675
|CPU Cores
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|CPU Clock Speed (GHz)
|8x2.2 GHz
|4x2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53
|4x2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 385 Silver
|2x2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver
|GPU
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 612
|RAM
|4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Ruggedness
|—
|—
|—
|—
|On-Board Memory
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Expandable Memory
|Yes, up to 1 TB
|Yes, up to 1 TB
|Yes, up to 256 GB
|Yes, up to 1 TB
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Infrared face recognition, fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Primary Camera
|48 MP, f/1.7 + 5 MP, f/2.2
|25 MP, f/1.7 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 5 MP, f/2.2
|12 MP, f/1.9 + 5 MP, f/2.0
|32 MP, f/1.7 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 5 MP, f/2.2
|Optical Image Stabilization
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Camera Array
|Dual
|Triple
|Dual
|Triple
|Autofocus System
|PDAF
|PDAF
|PDAF
|PDAF
|Secondary Camera
|25 MP, f/2.0
|25 MP, f/2.0
|20 MP, f/2.0
|16 MP, f/2.0
|Video Capture
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
|1080p@30fps
|2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 1080p@240fps, 720p@960fps
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
|Flash
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|OS Version
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|AI (Smart Assistant)
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|GPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Bluetooth
|5
|5
|5
|5
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Infrared
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Fingerprint Scanner
|Yes, rear-mounted
|Yes, under display
|Yes, rear-mounted
|Yes, rear-mounted
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Type
|Type-C 1.0
|Type-C 1.0
|Type-C 1.0
|Type-C 1.0
|USB Standard
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|Battery (mAh)
|3,500 mAh
|4,000 mAh
|4,000 mAh
|3,500 mAh
|Fast charging
|Yes, 15W
|Yes, 15W
|Yes, 18W
|Yes, 15W
|Colors
|Bronze gradient, Sapphire gradient
|Black, White, Blue, Coral
|Graphite Black, Steel Blue, Rosso Red, Armored Edition with Kevlar
|Sweater Blue, Midnight Blue
|Prices in India
|Rs 19,990
|Starts at Rs 18490
|Starts at Rs 17,990
|Rs 14,990
Verdict
While it is clear that the Poco F1 is the superior phone in terms of processing capabilities thanks to the Snapdragon 845 chipset, the Moto One Vision takes the cake in the camera department, at least on paper, with its 48 MP quad-pixel primary sensor. Added to this the Cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio display, which would certainly give the phone a unique looking design. The Galaxy phones get a few things right such as the AMOLED screen but it remains to be seen whether it is better than Moto One Vision's display. For its price the Moto One Vision looks to be an enticing option but we will need to see how the Exynos 9609 chipset holds up. Stay tuned for a full review of the device soon.