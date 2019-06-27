Thursday, June 27, 2019Back to
Motorola One Vision to go on its first sale in India today at 12 pm IST

Motorola One Vision comes in a sole variant with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

tech2 News StaffJun 27, 2019 08:53:18 IST

A week ago, Motorola launched the new Motorola One Vision smartphone in India. The smartphone is the brand's first ever device to flaunt a notch-less display that uses a hole punch selfie camera instead. It is also the first smartphone in India to sport a 21:9 CinemaVision display. Today (27 June) the Motorola One Vision is going up on its first sale in India. The Motorola One Vision will be selling exclusively on Flipkart, and the sale will begin at 12 pm IST.

Motorola One Vision price and launch offers

Motorola One Vision was launched in a sole variant, with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, priced at Rs 19,999. Flipkart is offering a no-cost EMI option for the device, starting at Rs 3,334 per month. Additionally, on purchase of the phone, Axis and ICICI Bank users will also get an instant 5 percent cashback.

The smartphone comes in Bronze Gradient and the Sapphire Gradient finishes.

Motorola One Vision to go on its first sale in India today at 12 pm IST

The Motorola One Vision. Image: Motorola

Motorola One Vision specifications and features

Motorola One Vision sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2520 pixels) display with 21:9 aspect ratio with a punch hole at the top. It is powered by Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core processor clocked at 2.2 GHz and provides 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The dual-SIM smartphone also provides the option of replacing its secondary SIM with a microSD card that supports up to 512 GB of storage.

On the camera front, Motorola's One Vision packs in a 48 MP quad-pixel camera with OIS and 5 MP depth sensor at the back. On the front, you will find a 25 MP sensor tucked inside that hole in the display. Both rear and front cameras feature 8x digital zoom.

The Motorola One Vision comes with a 3,500 mAh battery which comes with support for TurboPower fast charging. It comes with Android One based on Android 9.0 Pie. For security, it features a fingerprint display at the back.

 

