Galaxy M40 with Snapdragon 675, triple-cameras to go on sale today at 12.00 PM

You can buy the Galaxy M40 from Amazon.in and Samsung Online Store starting at 12.00 pm today.

tech2 News StaffJun 18, 2019 09:03:07 IST

Samsung's recent addition to its M-series smartphone lineup called Galaxy M40 is going on sale today. The device had been announced at a price of  Rs 19,990 for the single 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. You can buy the phone from Amazon.in and Samsung Online Store at 12.00 pm today.

Launch offers for the phone include double data benefits from Reliance Jio with Rs 198 and Rs 299 prepaid plans. For Vodafone-Idea subscribers users will receive a cashback worth Rs 3,750 on recharge of Rs 255.

Galaxy M40 Specs

In continuation with the Galaxy M-series phones launched in India, which include Galaxy M30 (Review), M20 and M10, the Galaxy M40 is also a device which tries to offer good specs at a minimalistic pricetag. Spec wise the Galaxy M40 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ Infinity O display which has a punch-hole camera on the front.

Under the hood, we spot that the device happens to have the Snapdragon 675 chipset, which is a departure from Samsung's usual use of its in-house Exynos SoC. Paired with it is 6 GB of RAM along with 128 GB of internal storage which can be expanded to 512 GB using a micro-SD card.

The camera department of the device is handled by 32 MP + 5 MP + 8 MP camera setup, which would make this first M-series smartphone to have one. On the front, we have a 16 MP front camera which can also be used for facial unlock. The device will run on Android 9.0 Pie overlayed with Samsung's custom OneUI.

Connectivity options for the phone include 4G VoLTE support, along with Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port, and a headphone jack. In terms of colour options, the phone offers Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue variants.

