Tuesday, January 29, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Moto G7 and G7 Plus price leaked ahead of launch, likely to cost 300 Euros onwards

Moto G7 and G7 Plus European price revealed, the new G7 series expected to debut in Brazil on 7 February

tech2 News Staff Jan 29, 2019 17:13:16 IST

Motorola’s seventh-gen Moto G series' design and specifications leaked in all its glory last week. While the alleged prices of Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power got leaked back then, the latest report now reveals the prices of the base model Moto G7 and its bigger variant, the Moto G7 Plus.

Representational image of Moto G6.

Representational image of Moto G6.

Tipster @ishanagarwal24 who earlier leaked the G7 Play and G7 Power’s price has now revealed the European price for the Moto G7 and G7 Plus on Twitter. The Moto G7 will come for a price starting at €300 (roughly Rs 24,420), while the Moto G7 Plus is said to cost €360 (roughly Rs 29,300). Alongside the prices, Agarwal also shared new renders of the purported Moto G7.

As per a GSMArena report, Motorola is hosting an event in Brazil where it is anticipated to introduce its new Moto G7 series. The new Moto G lineup is said to be showcased at MWC 2019 which is scheduled to take place in Barcelona next month.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Moto G7 is said to feature a 6.24-inch full HD+ display, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. From what one can observe from the renders, the new Moto smartphone will most likely inherit the design language from the previous generation and carry the traditional dial-shaped camera module at the back.

A recently leaked listing revealed that the Moto G7 might come with dual rear camera setup comprising of a 12 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 5 MP secondary sensor. It is said to have an 8 MP camera up front.

Moto G7 prices have been leaked online. Image: Twitter/@ishanagarwal24

Moto G7 prices have been leaked online. Image: Twitter/@ishanagarwal24

The Moto G7 Plus is tipped to have a similar display resolution as the Moto G7. However, the phone is said to carry slightly upgraded Snapdragon 636 SoC instead of Snapdragon 632 chipset. Moto G7 Plus will come with 16 MP + 5 MP dual camera set up at the back and a 12MP front-facing camera for shooting selfies. Both the smartphones are rumoured to pack 3,000 mAh battery capacity.

As for the Moto G7 Power, recent leaked live images shared a fair glimpse of the new Moto phone. The phone reportedly spotted in a Brazilian retail store showcased the device housing a notch-style display. The phone is rumoured to carry a price tag of BRL 1,399 (around Rs 26,000) for the 3 GB RAM model. The leaked hands-on images reveal key aspects of the Moto G7 Power including a 6.2-inch HD+ Max Vision display, an octa-core 1.8 GHz processor, 12 MP primary camera and a 5000 mAh battery.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Private video

Private video
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

also see

Motorola

Moto G7 series renders reveal boring old design; price details leaked in Brazil

Jan 22, 2019

Samsung

Samsung reportedly acquires Corephotonics, the company behind Oppo's 5x zoom technology

Jan 29, 2019

LG

LG to unveil its first 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 4,000 mAh battery

Jan 24, 2019

Vivo Apex 2019

Vivo Apex 2019: Another button-less device, but with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 12 GB RAM

Jan 25, 2019

LG G8

LG G8 leaked renders and 360-degree video reveals the phone in all its glory

Jan 18, 2019

Motorola

Motorola's RAZR may return in 2019 as a premium limited edition foldable smartphone

Jan 17, 2019

science

Mars Curiosity

NASA's Curiosity rover clicks one last selfie before leaving Vera Rubin ridge on Mars

Jan 29, 2019

Environment

New space technology uses satellite data to predict droughts 5 months in advance

Jan 29, 2019

Record winter temperature, icy outbreaks and sudden warming to become more extreme

Jan 29, 2019

Gene editing

US Nobel laureate aware of gene-edited baby kept the news from authorities, public

Jan 29, 2019