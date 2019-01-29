tech2 News Staff

Motorola’s seventh-gen Moto G series' design and specifications leaked in all its glory last week. While the alleged prices of Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power got leaked back then, the latest report now reveals the prices of the base model Moto G7 and its bigger variant, the Moto G7 Plus.

Tipster @ishanagarwal24 who earlier leaked the G7 Play and G7 Power’s price has now revealed the European price for the Moto G7 and G7 Plus on Twitter. The Moto G7 will come for a price starting at €300 (roughly Rs 24,420), while the Moto G7 Plus is said to cost €360 (roughly Rs 29,300). Alongside the prices, Agarwal also shared new renders of the purported Moto G7.

As per a GSMArena report, Motorola is hosting an event in Brazil where it is anticipated to introduce its new Moto G7 series. The new Moto G lineup is said to be showcased at MWC 2019 which is scheduled to take place in Barcelona next month.

EXCLUSIVE! I already told you the European pricing of Moto G7 Play and Power (€ 149 & € 209 respectively). Now, I have got my hands on the Moto G7 and G7 Plus pricing! Moto G7- € 300

Moto G7 Plus - € 360 European ppl happy with the pricing or not?#MOTOG7#Moto#Motorola pic.twitter.com/EE5E0sJl9k — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 28, 2019

As far as specifications are concerned, the Moto G7 is said to feature a 6.24-inch full HD+ display, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. From what one can observe from the renders, the new Moto smartphone will most likely inherit the design language from the previous generation and carry the traditional dial-shaped camera module at the back.

A recently leaked listing revealed that the Moto G7 might come with dual rear camera setup comprising of a 12 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 5 MP secondary sensor. It is said to have an 8 MP camera up front.

The Moto G7 Plus is tipped to have a similar display resolution as the Moto G7. However, the phone is said to carry slightly upgraded Snapdragon 636 SoC instead of Snapdragon 632 chipset. Moto G7 Plus will come with 16 MP + 5 MP dual camera set up at the back and a 12MP front-facing camera for shooting selfies. Both the smartphones are rumoured to pack 3,000 mAh battery capacity.

As for the Moto G7 Power, recent leaked live images shared a fair glimpse of the new Moto phone. The phone reportedly spotted in a Brazilian retail store showcased the device housing a notch-style display. The phone is rumoured to carry a price tag of BRL 1,399 (around Rs 26,000) for the 3 GB RAM model. The leaked hands-on images reveal key aspects of the Moto G7 Power including a 6.2-inch HD+ Max Vision display, an octa-core 1.8 GHz processor, 12 MP primary camera and a 5000 mAh battery.

