05 October, 2018

Moto G7 with 6.4-inch display, Android 9.0 Pie, 3,500 mAh battery leaked

The Moto G7 will apparently sport a 16 MP + 5 MP camera at the back, 12 MP on front.

Weeks after Lenovo-owned Motorola announced its budget and India-exclusive Motorola One Power in India, the company now seems pretty close to revealing its flagship device for the year — the Moto G7.

While nothing has officially been announced by the company, a recent leak from a tech blog called HowToTechNaija, revealed a bunch of possible details about the device.

According to the leak, the Moto G7 will feature a 6.4-inch FullHD+ display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. It also suggests that the smartphone may run the latest Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box.

Leaked image of Moto G7. Image: Weibo

Leaked image of Moto G7. Image: Weibo

Additionally, the report suggests that the Moto G7 will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 630 chipset, that may be coupled with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, which will be expandable to up to 256 GB using a microSD card.

The leak also lists that the smartphone will feature a dual rear camera setup a the back, which will comprise of a 16 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor. Up front, is reported a 12 MP camera for selfies and video calling.

Further, the Moto G7 is believed to feature a fingerprint sensor. It will apparently be fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery, and will likely come with Motorola's proprietary Turbo Charge fast charging technology.

Besides this, last week, a couple of leaked images of the purported Moto G7 were also spotted online, which suggested that the smartphone will come with a waterdrop display notch. In line with today’s leak, it also showed off a dual camera set up at the back.

Further, while today’s leak does not reveal the placement of the fingerprint sensor, these leaked images revealed, a rear mounted one.

