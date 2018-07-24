Google just ran a seven-day test to gather July 2018 Android platform distribution statistics, and according to the data collected, Android Oreo 8.0 is installed on 10.1 percent of Android devices worldwide.

The newer version Android Oreo 8.1 has been observed to have a slower adoption rate as it is installed on just 2.0 percent of Android devices. The combined adoption of Android Oreo thus becomes 12.1 percent.

The data was collected on the basis of devices that visit the Google Play Store over a period of seven days. The test ended on 23 July.

In May 2018, Android Oreo 8.0 had gained a 5.7 percent market share, and it has almost doubled in just two months.

The Android Nougat, on the other hand, has proved to be the most widely used version of Android and has a market share of 30.8 percent combining both the Android 7.0 and the Android 7.1 versions.

Next, the Android 6.0 Marshmallow stands at 23.5 percent market share and the Android Lollipop 5.1 and 5 have a total distribution of 20.4 percent.

Android Version Code Name Distribution 2.3 Gingerbread 0.20 percent 4 Ice Cream Sandwich 0.30 percent 4.2 Jelly Bean 1.20 percent 4.2 Jelly Bean 1.90 percent 4.3 Jelly Bean 0.50 percent 4.4 KitKat 9.10 percent 5 Lollipop 4.20 percent 5.1 Lollipop 16.20 percent 6 Marshmallow 23.50 percent 7 Nougat 7.0 21.20 percent 7.1 Nougat 7.1 9.60 percent 8 Oreo 10.10 percent 8.1 Oreo 2.00 percent

Note here, that the Android Lollipop 5.1 is at 16.2 percent which makes its distribution much more than Android Oreo 8.1's. It is more than double the market share.

Moving on, we have Android KitKat 4.4 with 9.1 percent distribution, while the combined versions of Android Jelly Bean have 3.6 percent distribution. What is surprising is, that the Android Gingerbread 2.3 and Android Ice Cream Sandwich 4 still survive with 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent distribution respectively.

Considering that most apps on the Google Play Store soon will need Android Oreo 8.0 to run, the 10.1 percent distribution of the Android version is a good sign.

What is disappointing is the slow growth of Android Oreo 8.0, but all the other versions to have taken time to grow as well. While there is hope that 8.0 and 8.1 will grow immensely, it looks like it will be a slow and gradual process. All we can do is wait for a yet another report from Google.

To give some perspective, the iOS 11 (the latest stable version on Apple iPhones and iPads) has a penetration of 81 percent, and these are numbers from May 2018.