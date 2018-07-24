Tuesday, July 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 24 July, 2018 15:48 IST

Android Oreo 8.0 market share doubles to 10.1% in July; iOS 11 penetration is 81%

The combined market share of the Android Oreo 8.0 and Android 8.1 is currently at 12.1 percent.

Google just ran a seven-day test to gather July 2018 Android platform distribution statistics, and according to the data collected, Android Oreo 8.0 is installed on 10.1 percent of Android devices worldwide.

The newer version Android Oreo 8.1 has been observed to have a slower adoption rate as it is installed on just 2.0 percent of Android devices. The combined adoption of Android Oreo thus becomes 12.1 percent.

A 3D printed Android mascot Bugdroid is seen in front of a Google logo. Image: Reuters

A 3D printed Android mascot Bugdroid is seen in front of a Google logo. Image: Reuters

The data was collected on the basis of devices that visit the Google Play Store over a period of seven days. The test ended on 23 July.

In May 2018, Android Oreo 8.0 had gained a 5.7 percent market share, and it has almost doubled in just two months.

The Android Nougat, on the other hand, has proved to be the most widely used version of Android and has a market share of 30.8 percent combining both the Android 7.0 and the Android 7.1 versions.

Next, the Android 6.0 Marshmallow stands at 23.5 percent market share and the Android Lollipop 5.1 and 5 have a total distribution of 20.4 percent.

Android Version Code Name Distribution
2.3 Gingerbread 0.20 percent
4 Ice Cream Sandwich 0.30 percent
4.2 Jelly Bean 1.20 percent
4.2 Jelly Bean 1.90 percent
4.3 Jelly Bean 0.50 percent
4.4 KitKat 9.10 percent
5 Lollipop 4.20 percent
5.1 Lollipop 16.20 percent
6 Marshmallow 23.50 percent
7 Nougat 7.0 21.20 percent
7.1 Nougat 7.1 9.60 percent
8 Oreo 10.10 percent
8.1 Oreo 2.00 percent

Note here, that the Android Lollipop 5.1 is at 16.2 percent which makes its distribution much more than Android Oreo 8.1's. It is more than double the market share.

Moving on, we have Android KitKat 4.4 with 9.1 percent distribution, while the combined versions of Android Jelly Bean have 3.6 percent distribution. What is surprising is, that the Android Gingerbread 2.3 and Android Ice Cream Sandwich 4 still survive with 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent distribution respectively.

Considering that most apps on the Google Play Store soon will need Android Oreo 8.0 to run, the 10.1 percent distribution of the Android version is a good sign.

What is disappointing is the slow growth of Android Oreo 8.0, but all the other versions to have taken time to grow as well. While there is hope that 8.0 and 8.1 will grow immensely, it looks like it will be a slow and gradual process. All we can do is wait for a yet another report from Google.

To give some perspective, the iOS 11 (the latest stable version on Apple iPhones and iPads) has a penetration of 81 percent, and these are numbers from May 2018.

tags


latest videos

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog
Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science
Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer
3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App
Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

also see

Twitter

Twitter's new update pushes the navigation bar to the bottom in Android devices

Jul 14, 2018

Google record fine

EU v Google: The $5 bn fine is one among the many imposed by European regulators

Jul 20, 2018

Camera bug

Google responds to months old camera issue after an individual fixed it for them

Jul 14, 2018

App revenue

Apple App Store generated double the revenue than Google Play Store in 1H 2018

Jul 18, 2018

Xiaomi

MIUI 9 based on Android Oreo released for the Xiaomi Mi 5, Mi Note 2 and Mi Mix

Jul 10, 2018

Smartphone

Local phone maker Tambo Mobile launches TA-4 at Rs 6,999 with a full view display

Jul 11, 2018

science

Cell Biology

Scientists use mouse stem cells to move closer to creating artificial embryos

Jul 24, 2018

Mars

NASA spacecraft shows how 'stolen' electrons enable rare aurora on Mars

Jul 24, 2018

Archaeology

Archaeologists find 'Neko', a noblewoman buried in her jewelry 1,800 years ago

Jul 24, 2018

Corals

Deep coral reefs won't host marine life fleeing threats of climate change: Study

Jul 24, 2018