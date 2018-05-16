After the launch of their Moto G6 and Moto E5 lineup at an event held in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the devices will now launch in India soon according to their new teaser.

According to their teaser tweet the two devices Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play are 'coming soon' to India. They welcome gaming pros, techies, movie buffs, artists, photographers, explorers, fashionistas, with hashtags #helloyou, #helloMotoG6 and #helloMotoG6play.

Though there is no information about the launch date, but the tweet prompts users to register on to a specific website; there you can get notifications regarding the launch of the devices.

Coming to the specifications of Moto G6, the phone will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset along with an Adreno 506 GPU and will be available in 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variants. The memory can be expanded upto 256 GB.

The display is a 5.7-inch IPS LCD with 2,160 x 1,080 resolution.

The primary camera comprises of a dual camera setup with a 12 MP with f/1.8 aperture + 5 MP units. This dual setup has phase detection autofocus and Dual-LED. The front-facing camera features a 8 MP sensor. The phone shoots video at 1080p.

In terms of connectivity, the phone has a nano-SIM slot, a micro-SD card slot, and supports micro USB 2.0 Type C. Apart from that, the phone features Wi-Fi a/b/g/n, dual band and a fingerprint sensor mounted on the front, along with an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity and compass sensors. Powering the device is a 3,000 mAh battery and the phone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo.

The Moto G6 is available in IndiGo, Silver, Rose, Gold and Black colors.

#helloyou, gaming pros, techies, movie buffs, artists, photographers, explorers, fashionistas! Gear up for the #motog6 and #motog6play, designed with you in mind. Register now to be the first one to get all updates. https://t.co/7DwB9QAEkZ pic.twitter.com/n1RYPSy45Q — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 15, 2018

Moving on to the specifications of the Moto G6 Play, the phone will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset along with an Adreno 505 GPU and will be available only in 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage. The memory can be expanded upto 256 GB.

The display is a 5.7-inch IPS LCD with 1,440 x 720 resolution.

The primary camera comprises of a 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture unit. It has phase detection autofocus and an LED flash. The front-facing camera features a 8 MP sensor. The phone shoots video at 1080p.

In terms of connectivity, the phone has a nano-SIM slot, a micro-SD card slot, and supports micro USB 2.0. Apart from that, the phone features Wi-Fi a/b/g/n and a fingerprint sensor mounted on the rear, along with an accelerometer, gyroscope and proximity sensors. Powering the device is a 4,000 mAh battery and the phone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo.

The Moto G6 Play is available in Indigo and Gold colors.

While the above mentioned specifications come from the international announcement of the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play, there is a possibility that Motorola could tweak the same and the smartphones could be launched in India with different variants altogether.