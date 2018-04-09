Lenovo-owned Motorola has sent out invites asking attendees to block the date for an event scheduled on 19 April in São Paulo, Brazil.

According to Android Pit, the invite shows an event scheduled by Motorola asking attendees to 'save the date', which means that a more detailed invite and some more teasers are expected as the launch date draws nearer.

While the teaser reveals very little about the devices expected to be launched on 19 April, there's plenty of talk in the rumour mill which indicates that the new G6 series will be revealed at the launch event. A detail that isn't clear, is whether the devices announced at the event will be available globally soon after.

As for the speculated devices, they include the Moto G6, the Moto G6 Play and the Moto G6 Plus.

From what has been revealed through leaks and rumours so far, the Moto G6 Play is expected to be the most affordable smartphone in the range featuring an HD+ IPS LCD display, a Snapdragon 427 SoC, 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. Also expected is a 13 MP shooter at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front for selfies. The device might come with 4,000 mAh battery to power all of the above hardware.

Next up is the Moto G6, that sits in between the three smartphones with a Snapdragon 630 SoC, 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The device is expected to pack in a slightly better 5.7-inch FHD+ display and comes with 16 MP primary camera and a 5 MP secondary camera. The battery on the G6 is expected to take a minor hit with the capacity reduced to 3,000 mAh.

Last but definitely not the least is the Moto G6 Plus, that comes with a 5.93-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 630 SoC, 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The cameras are expected to be similar to what is expected on the G6 with the battery seeing a slight bump up in capacity from 3,000 mAh (on the G6) to 3,200 mAh which makes the Plus model worth its extra pricing.

As for pricing, the Moto G6 Play is expected to be launched with a $199 price with the Moto G6 expected to be priced at $249.