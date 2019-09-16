13:04 (IST)
The prices for the Motorola TV are as follows
32-inch - Rs 13,999
43-inch FHD - Rs 24,999
43-inch UHD - Rs 29,999
50-inch UHD - Rs 33,999
55-inch UHD - Rs 39,999
65-inch UHD - Rs 64,999
tech2 News StaffSep 16, 2019 13:06:50 IST
Moto E6s will be the India variant of the Moto E6 Plus that was launched at IFA 2019 this month.
highlights
12:57 (IST)
The Moto TV processing specs The device is powered by a Mali 450 GPU, 2.25 GB of RAM and 16 GB internal memory. The TV will also come with a seperate remote control for gaming.
12:53 (IST)
Moto TV audio experience The TV has a 30 W front-firing speaker which has DTS Tru Sound support along with Dolby Audio
12:43 (IST)
The Moto E6S prices The phone will be priced at Rs 7,999 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant. The Moto E6S will be available from 23 September exclusively on Flipkart with offers from Jio.
12:41 (IST)
Moto E6S design and display The phone has 6.1-inch AMOLED IPS LCD display with a waterdrop notch and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It also has a removable back cover which enables you to change the battery manually. The phone weighs less than 150 grams. The colours are Polished Graphite and Rich Cranberry. As usual the phone will come with a stock Android experience.
12:38 (IST)
Moto E6s camera features The phone has a selective bokeh photo mode which lets you adjust the background blur. The phone has implemented several algorithms to get good HDR photos along with more exposure in low-light conditions. There is an 8 MP camera on the front of the phone which comes with an AI beauty mode with things like smoothening, skin tone enhancements and saturation improvements.
12:36 (IST)
Moto E6s storage The Moto E6S has a 64 GB internal storage option along with 4 GB of RAM and the option to expand the storage with a micro-SD card. In terms of processing the phone comes with a MediaTek P22 chipset. Camera-wise the phone comes with a dual-camera setup which is a first for the Moto E-series.
12:29 (IST)
Moto E6S production The Moto E6S will be made completely in India at the company's Chennai factory.
11:49 (IST)
Moto E6s = Customised Moto E6 Plus for the Indian market Motorola launched the Moto E6 Plus at IFA 2019 earlier this month. However, the Moto E6s, is believed to be a slightly tweaked version of the Plus variant, as per the Indian market's demand. From what we know so far, the Moto E6s will come wh 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. It will feature a 6.1 inch Max Vision IPS display and will also have a dual-camera setup.
11:35 (IST)
Motorola is also expected to make its debut in the smart TV segment today.
Here is all we know about the Motorola TV so far.
11:07 (IST)
The event kicks off at 12 pm IST.
11:04 (IST)
Hey guys! Welcome to the liveblog.
At an event in New Delhi today, Motorola India is scheduled to launch two new products — Moto E6s and the Motorola TV. The Moto E6s will essentially be the India variant of the Moto E6 Plus that was launched at IFA 2019 earlier this month.
The Motorola TV will mark the company's debut in the smart TV segment. As of now, all we know is that the smart TV will be sold exclusively on Flipkart, and it will feature a soundbar at the bottom of the screen to offer a more home theatre-like experience.
Motorola India will be streaming its launch event live today. The event is scheduled to kick off at 12 pm. You can tune in to it here:
Considering that the Moto E6s will be a slightly tweaked version of the Moto E6 Plus, let's recall the specifications of the latter. The Moto E6 Plus sports a 6.1-inch HD+ Max Vision IPS display with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and 720 x 1560 pixel resolution. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor and gives 2 GB and 4 GB RAM options and 32 GB and 64 GB internal storage variants. It runs on Android 9 Pie and houses a 3,000 mAh battery.
On the camera front, Moto E6 Plus features a dual rear camera that uses a 13 MP primary sensor along with a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8 MP camera for selfies.
For connectivity, the smartphone features 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.
