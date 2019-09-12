Thursday, September 12, 2019Back to
Motorola will be launching its first smart TV in India on 16 September

Motorola Smart TV is also expected to feature a soundbar at the base for a home theatre-like experience.


tech2 News StaffSep 12, 2019 10:55:23 IST

On 16 September, Motorola is scheduled to host an event in New Delhi. At the event, Motorola is expected to launch its new E-series phone in India, which was recently unveiled at IFA 2019 in Berlin.

Besides the expected smartphone, Motorola will also be announcing its first smart TV at a launch event next week. The smartphone and the Motorola smart TV will sell exclusively via Flipkart.

We have also learnt that the Motorola Smart TV will feature a soundbar at the bottom, to give a more home theatre-like experience. More information about the Motorola Smart TV will be revealed at the event next Monday.

Mi LED TV 4X Pro. Image: Xiaomi india

At IFA 2019, Motorola announced the Moto E6 Plus smartphone. Recently, Motorola also took to its official India Twitter handle to post a teaser of a smartphone.

Flipkart has also teased an image that confirms that the smartphone will be available for purchase on the e-commerce platform. As per this Flipkart listing, Moto E6 Plus will have 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. It will feature a 6.1-inch Max Vision display. The phone will also have a dual-camera setup.

Moto E6 Plus specs

As per the announcement at IFA 2019, Moto E6 Plus sports a 6.1-inch HD+ Max Vision IPS display with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and 720 x 1560 pixel resolution. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor and gives 2 GB and 4 GB RAM options and 32 GB and 64 GB internal storage variants. It runs on Android 9 Pie and houses a 3,000 mAh battery.

On the camera front, Moto E6 Plus features a dual rear camera that uses a 13 MP primary sensor along with a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8 MP camera for selfies.

For connectivity, the smartphone features 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

