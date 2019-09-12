tech2 News Staff

On 16 September, Motorola is scheduled to host an event in New Delhi. At the event, Motorola is expected to launch its new E-series phone in India, which was recently unveiled at IFA 2019 in Berlin.

Besides the expected smartphone, Motorola will also be announcing its first smart TV at a launch event next week. The smartphone and the Motorola smart TV will sell exclusively via Flipkart.

We have also learnt that the Motorola Smart TV will feature a soundbar at the bottom, to give a more home theatre-like experience. More information about the Motorola Smart TV will be revealed at the event next Monday.

At IFA 2019, Motorola announced the Moto E6 Plus smartphone. Recently, Motorola also took to its official India Twitter handle to post a teaser of a smartphone.

Flipkart has also teased an image that confirms that the smartphone will be available for purchase on the e-commerce platform. As per this Flipkart listing, Moto E6 Plus will have 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. It will feature a 6.1-inch Max Vision display. The phone will also have a dual-camera setup.

Moto E6 Plus specs

As per the announcement at IFA 2019, Moto E6 Plus sports a 6.1-inch HD+ Max Vision IPS display with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and 720 x 1560 pixel resolution. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor and gives 2 GB and 4 GB RAM options and 32 GB and 64 GB internal storage variants. It runs on Android 9 Pie and houses a 3,000 mAh battery.

On the camera front, Moto E6 Plus features a dual rear camera that uses a 13 MP primary sensor along with a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8 MP camera for selfies.

For connectivity, the smartphone features 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

