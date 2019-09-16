tech2 News Staff

At IFA 2019, Motorola announced the Moto E6 Plus. Today, at an event in New Delhi, Motorola is scheduled to launch the smartphone in India, with a few customisations for the market, and it will be called Moto E6s instead.

Motorola has been teasing the video on its own Twitter page and on Flipkart since last week. And thanks to those leaks, we already know that the new Moto smartphone will come with 64 GB internal storage option and 4 GB RAM. It will feature a 6.1 inch Max Vision display and will also have a dual-camera setup. Also, considering it was listed on Flipkart, it will also be exclusive to the platform.

Additionally, Moto is also expected to launch its first-ever smart TV today. The TV will also sell exclusively via Flipkart. It will feature a soundbar at the bottom, to give a more home theatre-like experience.

More about the Moto E6s will only be revealed at the launch event today, which is scheduled for 12 pm. Motorola will be streaming the event on its YouTube channel.

Moto E6 Plus specs

To recall from IFA 2019, Moto E6 Plus sports a 6.1-inch HD+ Max Vision IPS display with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and 720 x 1560 pixel resolution. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor and gives 2 GB and 4 GB RAM options and 32 GB and 64 GB internal storage variants. It runs on Android 9 Pie and houses a 3,000 mAh battery.

On the camera front, Moto E6 Plus features a dual rear camera that uses a 13 MP primary sensor along with a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8 MP camera for selfies.

For connectivity, the smartphone features 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.