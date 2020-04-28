Tuesday, April 28, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi launches MIUI 12 with Dark Mode 2.0, AI calling, Barbed wire feature and more

MIUI 12 brings a new AI calling feature that can also transcribe a particular call and suggest responses.


tech2 News StaffApr 28, 2020 15:14:04 IST

Xiaomi has officially launched its new MIUI 12 based on Android 10. The highlights of the new user interface include its new Dark Mode 2.0, AI calling, and a feature called Barbed Wire that contributes to better privacy controls.

Although MIUI 12's release date for Xiaomi devices in India has not yet been announced, Xiaomi has confirmed that it will start rolling out the update for a few smartphones including Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K20 Pro in late June in China. So we can hope for the update to reach these devices soon after.

Xiaomi launches MIUI 12 with Dark Mode 2.0, AI calling, Barbed wire feature and more

MIUI 12

MIUI 12: What's new?

The new MIUI 12 comes with Dark Mode 2.0 where new wallpapers dimming and font adjustment can be done easily so that it will go easy on the eyes. In addition to new live wallpapers inspired by Mars and Earth, the Always-on display feature is also introduced in this UI.

MIUI 12 wallpapers

MIUI 12 wallpapers

Xiaomi users will also be able to keep a track record of their physical activities like walking, running, cycling, and climbing stairs. It will use its "AI motion behaviour perception algorithm" to curate the required data of these activities.

Privacy controls are also enhanced in MIUI 12. Xiaomi has introduced a new virtual ID security protocol that will prevent suspicious apps from getting your personal information from the smartphone. You will also be able to keep a record of apps and the data they have access to. This includes permissions regarding the usage of camera and location. The Mask System feature will prevent apps from getting access to sensitive information including contact lists, calendar, and call records.

A new feature called Barbed Wire will allow users to grant permission to the apps for a particular span of time. To grant permission to any app, users will have to choose between only once, every time or reject at all times.

MIUI 12 brings a new AI calling feature that can also transcribe a particular call and suggest responses. This feature is aimed at users with hearing impairment.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

MIUI 12

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G and MIUI 12 to launch in China on 27 April at 11.30 am IST: All you need to know

Apr 21, 2020
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G and MIUI 12 to launch in China on 27 April at 11.30 am IST: All you need to know
Xiaomi unveils 'Xiaomi Privacy Brand' logo, highlights focus on improving user privacy

Xiaomi

Xiaomi unveils 'Xiaomi Privacy Brand' logo, highlights focus on improving user privacy

Apr 24, 2020
Xiaomi to launch Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner in India today: All we know so far

Xiaomi

Xiaomi to launch Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner in India today: All we know so far

Apr 17, 2020
India smartphone market grew by 4% in Q1, but 10% decline in shipments expected in 2020

Indian smartphone market

India smartphone market grew by 4% in Q1, but 10% decline in shipments expected in 2020

Apr 27, 2020
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite, Oppo Reno 3 Pro, some Xperia phones get Netflix' HDR support

Netflix

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite, Oppo Reno 3 Pro, some Xperia phones get Netflix' HDR support

Apr 17, 2020
Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P launched in India at Rs 17,999, will be available starting 15 September

Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P launched in India at Rs 17,999, will be available starting 15 September

Apr 17, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020