18:54 (IST)

All you need to know about the Surface event today

Microsoft is expected to announce the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 and Surface on ARM. The Surface Pro 7 will reportedly come with USB-C connector instead of Mini DisplayPort and will be powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core CPU. A recent leak also suggests that the ARM CPU-powered Surface will apparently be thinner than the usual Pro lineup with extremely sleek bezels. You can read all about it in the link below.

Microsoft Event kicks off at 7.30 pm IST today: Where to watch, what to expect