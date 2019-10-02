Wednesday, October 02, 2019Back to
Microsoft Surface event LIVE updates: Surface Laptop 3 with AMD Ryzen 7 announced

tech2 News StaffOct 02, 2019 19:53:24 IST

For months now, there has also been a rumour about Microsoft launching a dual-screen Surface device.

  • 19:52 (IST)

    Surface Laptop 3 specs and battery

    The Surface Laptop 3 is supposedly 3X more powerful than the latest MacBook Air. The device will also come in a 15-inch screen variant. The laptop has a quad-core 10th-gen Intel Ice-Lake processor. In terms of GPU the laptop will house the custom AMD Ryzen 7 Surface Edition. The laptop has an all-day battery and it can be charged up to 80 percent in less than an hour. 

  • 19:49 (IST)

    Surface Laptop 3 design

    The Surface Laptop 3 comes with a keyboard with a 1.3 mm travel and the trackpad has been increased by 20 percent over the Surface Laptop 2. The top of the keyboard can come of manually but Microsoft says that users should not do that. The laptop will also come in with an aluminum finish. 

  • 19:43 (IST)

    We are starting off with the Surface Laptop 3

  • 19:32 (IST)

    We have begun and CEO Satya Nadela has taken the stage

  • 19:20 (IST)

    The event starts in 10 minutes

    We are just about to begin proceedings at The Big Apple aka New York. Are you excited about the new Surface laptops?

  • 19:10 (IST)

    Surface laptop leaks


    Tipster Evan Blass has shared renderings of several devices that can be expected at the event. These leaked devices include a Surface Pro 7, which will reportedly come with USB-C connector instead of Mini DisplayPort and will be powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core CPU. Read all about the leaks in the article below.

    Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3 leaked ahead of launch event on 2 October

  • 18:57 (IST)

    Where to watch the event LIVE

    Microsoft will be live streaming the event on its website. If you have a busy day ahead, you can set a reminder for the event in your calendar to be notified minutes before the webcast begins. You can also watch it in the YouTube embed below.

  • 18:54 (IST)

    All you need to know about the Surface event today

    Microsoft is expected to announce the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 and Surface on ARM. The Surface Pro 7 will reportedly come with USB-C connector instead of Mini DisplayPort and will be powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core CPU. A recent leak also suggests that the ARM CPU-powered Surface will apparently be thinner than the usual Pro lineup with extremely sleek bezels. You can read all about it in the link below.

    Microsoft Event kicks off at 7.30 pm IST today: Where to watch, what to expect

  • 18:45 (IST)

    Hello and Welcome to the LIVE blog for the Microsoft Surface event

    Microsoft is holding its Surface hardware keynote today in New York and as the name suggests the company is going to unleash new Surface laptops and desktops for the global audience. Stay tuned as the event starts at 7.30 pm IST.

Microsoft is holding its Surface hardware keynote today in New York and as the name suggests the company is going to unleash new Surface laptops and desktops for the global audience. Last time around we saw the surprise inclusion of the Surface Headphone amongst other things.

Microsoft Surface event LIVE updates: Surface Laptop 3 with AMD Ryzen 7 announced

Microsoft Surface Event is scheduled for 2 October (today) at 10 am ET.

Microsoft is expected to announce the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 and Surface on ARM. The Surface Pro 7 will reportedly come with USB-C connector instead of Mini DisplayPort and will be powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core CPU.

A recent leak also suggests that the ARM CPU-powered Surface will apparently be thinner than the usual Pro lineup with extremely sleek bezels. Unlike previous Surfaces with Nvidia Tegra ARM chips, Microsoft is reportedly working with Qualcomm on this particular Surface. Which means, the ARM-powered Surface could use Qualcomm’s latest 8cx chip, which was unveiled a year ago.

As for the Surface Laptop 3, it will apparently come with 15-inch screen size. Additionally, Surface Laptop 3 will be the first to use AMD processors. Another report by Microsoft leaker WalkingCat suggested that Microsoft may launch a variant of Surface Laptop 3 without Alcantara — the infamous fabric covering — and even include removable SSDs as an option.

recent leak by Evan Blass also suggests that the Surface Laptop 3 will come in a black, green, grey, rose gold and silver colour variant.

For months now, there has also been a rumour about Microsoft launching a dual-screen Surface device. Codenamed CentaurusMicrosoft has apparently been working on this device for two years and reportedly after being unveiled at the event today, it will only be available for purchase in 2020.

Blass has also reported that the dual-screen Surface device will be powered by a purported Windows 10X platform, which will be designed especially for dual-and folding-screen devices.



