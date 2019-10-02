Microsoft is holding its Surface hardware keynote today in New York and as the name suggests the company is going to unleash new Surface laptops and desktops for the global audience. Last time around we saw the surprise inclusion of the Surface Headphone amongst other things.
Microsoft is expected to announce the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 and Surface on ARM. The Surface Pro 7 will reportedly come with USB-C connector instead of Mini DisplayPort and will be powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core CPU.
A recent leak also suggests that the ARM CPU-powered Surface will apparently be thinner than the usual Pro lineup with extremely sleek bezels. Unlike previous Surfaces with Nvidia Tegra ARM chips, Microsoft is reportedly working with Qualcomm on this particular Surface. Which means, the ARM-powered Surface could use Qualcomm’s latest 8cx chip, which was unveiled a year ago.
For months now, there has also been a rumour about Microsoft launching a dual-screen Surface device. Codenamed Centaurus, Microsoft has apparently been working on this device for two years and reportedly after being unveiled at the event today, it will only be available for purchase in 2020.
Blass has also reported that the dual-screen Surface device will be powered by a purported Windows 10X platform, which will be designed especially for dual-and folding-screen devices.
