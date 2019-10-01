Tuesday, October 01, 2019Back to
Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3 leaked ahead of launch event on 2 October

At the Surface event on Wednesday, Microsoft is expected to unveil Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 and Surface on ARM.


tech2 News StaffOct 01, 2019 12:33:51 IST

Microsoft is scheduled to host its annual Surface launch event on 2 October in New York City. The event will kick off at 10 am ET, which is 7:30 pm IST on 2 October. You can check the event time for your region here.

At the event, Microsoft is expected to announce the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 and Surface on ARM. Some reports also suggest that Microsoft may unveil the Surface Headphones at the event as well. Nothing, however, has been officially confirmed by Microsoft yet.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3 leaked ahead of launch event on 2 October

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 render. Image: Evan Blass

Hours ahead of the event, tipster Evan Blass has shared renderings of several devices that can be expected at the event. These leaked devices include a Surface Pro 7, which will reportedly come with USB-C connector instead of Mini DisplayPort and will be powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core CPU.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 render. Image: Evan Blass

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 render. Image: Evan Blass

The leak also suggests an ARM CPU-powered Surface that will apparently be thinner than the usual Pro lineup with extremely sleek bezels.

Microsoft ARM-powered Surface. Image: Evan Blass

Microsoft ARM-powered Surface. Image: Evan Blass

Blass also posted about a dual-screen Surface, however, he did not share any images of that. This is in line with previous rumours, which suggested that at the Surface event, Microsoft would launch a Surface device codenamed Centaurus, which will kick off a range of dual-screen Surface portfolio. This dual-screen Surface has reportedly been in development for two years and will be available for purchase in 2020.

