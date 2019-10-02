Wednesday, October 02, 2019Back to
Microsoft Event kicks off at 7.30 pm IST today: Where to watch, what to expect

Microsoft is expected to announce the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 and Surface on ARM today.


tech2 News StaffOct 02, 2019 10:29:33 IST

Microsoft is scheduled to host its annual Surface event in New York today. The event will begin at 7.30 pm IST today. You can check the event time for your region here.

Microsoft Event: Where to watch

Microsoft will be live streaming the event on its website. If you have a busy day ahead, you can set a reminder for the event in your calendar to be notified minutes before the webcast begins.

Microsoft Event kicks off at 7.30 pm IST today: Where to watch, what to expect

Microsoft Surface Event is scheduled for 2 October (today) at 10 am ET.

Microsoft Event: What to expect

Microsoft is expected to announce the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 and Surface on ARM.

The Surface Pro 7 will reportedly come with USB-C connector instead of Mini DisplayPort and will be powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core CPU.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 render. Image: Evan Blass

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 render. Image: Evan Blass

A recent leak also suggests that the ARM CPU-powered Surface will apparently be thinner than the usual Pro lineup with extremely sleek bezels. Unlike previous Surfaces with Nvidia Tegra ARM chips, Microsoft is reportedly working with Qualcomm on this particular Surface. Which means, the ARM-powered Surface could use Qualcomm’s latest 8cx chip, which was unveiled a year ago.

Microsoft ARM-powered Surface. Image: Evan Blass

Microsoft ARM-powered Surface. Image: Evan Blass

As for the Surface Laptop 3, it will apparently come with 15-inch screen size. Additionally, Surface Laptop 3 will be the first to use AMD processors. Another report by Microsoft leaker WalkingCat suggested that Microsoft may launch a variant of Surface Laptop 3 without Alcantara — the infamous fabric covering — and even include removable SSDs as an option.

A recent leak by Evan Blass also suggests that the Surface Laptop 3 will come in a black, green, grey, rose gold and silver colour variant.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 render. Image: Evan Blass

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 render. Image: Evan Blass

For months now, there has also been a rumour about Microsoft launching a dual-screen Surface device. Codenamed CentaurusMicrosoft has apparently been working on this device for two years and reportedly after being unveiled at the event today, it will only be available for purchase in 2020.

Blass has also reported that the dual-screen Surface device will be powered by a purported Windows 10X platform, which will be designed especially for dual-and folding-screen devices.

