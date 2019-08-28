Wednesday, August 28, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft Surface event to take place on 2 October, dual screen Surface expected

Codenamed Centaurus, the dual-screen display sporting device is said to be under development for over two years now


tech2 News StaffAug 28, 2019 12:58:38 IST

Microsoft is all set to hold its annual Surface hardware event on 2 October in New York City. This event sees the launch of Microsoft's latest iteration of its Surface lineup of devices.

According to a report in The Verge, this year, Microsoft will most likely unveil its dual-screen Surface device.

Codenamed Centaurus, the device is said to be under development for over two years now. This device is also expected to kick off a range of dual-screen Surface portfolio which will be seen in 2020.

Microsoft Surface event to take place on 2 October, dual screen Surface expected

Surface Event invite. Image: TheVerge

Microsoft has already sent out the invites which show a cryptic Windows logo.

The report states that the dual-screen Surface device may just be ready to show off, but would start selling only in 2020. While Centaurus is being speculated as the hero device, there will be other regular updates as well.

The Microsoft Surface Book is ripe for an update along with the hardware updates to the Microsoft Surface Laptop and Surface Pro. They are most likely going to be seeing the addition of USB Type C port. The newer Surface Pro is expected to be launched with an NVIDIA RTX graphics card sporting the Turing architecture.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Microsoft

Microsoft Edge browser’s Read Aloud feature will soon offer natural-sounding voices

Aug 16, 2019
Microsoft Edge browser’s Read Aloud feature will soon offer natural-sounding voices
'Cloud gaming is a very important trend' says Gamescom's Felix Falk

Gamescom 2019

'Cloud gaming is a very important trend' says Gamescom's Felix Falk

Aug 21, 2019
Microsoft collecting data from users of Windows Home and Pro say Dutch regulators

Microsoft

Microsoft collecting data from users of Windows Home and Pro say Dutch regulators

Aug 27, 2019
Xbox boss Phil Spencer confirms Microsoft isn’t working on a streaming-only console

Xbox

Xbox boss Phil Spencer confirms Microsoft isn’t working on a streaming-only console

Aug 17, 2019
Minecraft’s Super Duper Graphics Pack cancelled as it’s too ‘technically demanding’

Minecraft

Minecraft’s Super Duper Graphics Pack cancelled as it’s too ‘technically demanding’

Aug 13, 2019
Disney+ streaming service to roll out in Canada, Netherlands starting this November

Disney+

Disney+ streaming service to roll out in Canada, Netherlands starting this November

Aug 20, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019