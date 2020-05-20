FP Trending

Microsoft has unveiled the Surface Hub 2S conferencing system in India. It will come at a price of Rs 11,89,999 and will be available through authorised Hub resellers. The conferencing system includes a Surface Hub 2 Camera and a Surface Hub 2 Pen.

The company has also launched a 'Steelcase Roam' mobile stand, alongside the Surface Hub 2s. The stand is being sold separately for Rs 1,17,500 and can accommodate an APC Charge Mobile Battery, which will allow a user to power the Surface Hub 2S for 100 minutes without having to plug it in.

Surface Hub 2S features a 4K+ 50-inch multi-touch display. It is apparently “40 percent lighter, and offers 50 percent faster graphics performance” than its predecessor, Surface Hub.

“For businesses looking to bridge the gap and address different workstyles, the Surface Hub 2S is the perfect addition to enhance productivity, and as a boost to turn innovative ideas to reality,” said Rajiv Sodhi, COO, Microsoft India.

It can integrate into any office environment as it has the thinnest edge and smallest bezels in its class. Surface Hub 2S’s display is 60 percent thinner than the original Surface Hub.

The conferencing system sports three-way speakers with built-in tweeters and a rear-firing subwoofer.

Surface Hub 2S comes with an Intel 8th Gen Core i5 processor paired with 8GB RAM.

Microsoft launched the 85-inch Surface Hub 2 at a press event in New York City last year. The bigger model has a 16:9 display, while 50-inch Surface Hub 2S has a 3:2 aspect ratio.