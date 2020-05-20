Wednesday, May 20, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft launches Surface Hub 2S conferencing system in India at Rs 11,89,999

The conferencing system includes a Surface Hub 2 Camera and a Surface Hub 2 Pen.


FP TrendingMay 20, 2020 12:48:55 IST

Microsoft has unveiled the Surface Hub 2S conferencing system in India. It will come at a price of Rs 11,89,999 and will be available through authorised Hub resellers. The conferencing system includes a Surface Hub 2 Camera and a Surface Hub 2 Pen.

The company has also launched a 'Steelcase Roam' mobile stand, alongside the Surface Hub 2s. The stand is being sold separately for Rs 1,17,500 and can accommodate an APC Charge Mobile Battery, which will allow a user to power the Surface Hub 2S for 100 minutes without having to plug it in.

Microsoft launches Surface Hub 2S conferencing system in India at Rs 11,89,999

The Steelcase Roam mobile stand seen in the picture above was launched alongside the Surface Hub 2S, and is priced at Rs 1,17,500. Image: Microsoft

Surface Hub 2S features a 4K+ 50-inch multi-touch display. It is apparently “40 percent lighter, and offers 50 percent faster graphics performance” than its predecessor, Surface Hub.

“For businesses looking to bridge the gap and address different workstyles, the Surface Hub 2S is the perfect addition to enhance productivity, and as a boost to turn innovative ideas to reality,” said Rajiv Sodhi, COO, Microsoft India.

It can integrate into any office environment as it has the thinnest edge and smallest bezels in its class. Surface Hub 2S’s display is 60 percent thinner than the original Surface Hub.

The conferencing system sports three-way speakers with built-in tweeters and a rear-firing subwoofer.

Surface Hub 2S comes with an Intel 8th Gen Core i5 processor paired with 8GB RAM.

Microsoft launched the 85-inch Surface Hub 2 at a press event in New York City last year. The bigger model has a 16:9 display, while 50-inch Surface Hub 2S has a 3:2 aspect ratio.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Microsoft

Microsoft to share details about Surface Hub 2S conferencing system at April event

Mar 27, 2019
Microsoft to share details about Surface Hub 2S conferencing system at April event

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020