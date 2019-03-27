tech2 News Staff

Microsoft's unveiled its next-gen workplace Surface Hub 2 last year. The giant conferencing room system featured a 50.5-inch multi-touch display to co-create, harnessing the power of Microsoft Whiteboard, Office 365, Windows 10 and the Intelligent Cloud.

Microsoft now seems to be preparing to showcase its first wave of its new Surface Hub 2 conferencing systems. The company is holding a 'work-focused' press event in New York on 17 April. Microsoft has already started sending press invites for the same to select media outlets.

"Microsoft and Steelcase invite you to experience new ways to work better, together," the invitation reads. For the uninitiated, Steelcase is a leading manufacturer that has been working with Microsoft on office furniture and accessories including rolling frames, mounts for the Surface Hub.

Notably, Microsoft announced the Surface Hub 2S in fall last year and promised that it will roll out the conferencing system in the second quarter of 2019. The company didn't share many details about its Surface Hub 2S, however the company at its Ignite annual conference for developers last year mentioned that the next-gen software and services for the platform will be rolled out in 2020.

As per reports, Microsoft is said to bring a Surface Hub 2X upgrade cartridge in 2020 that will likely include new software and the ability to rotate the device, multi-user login as well. In addition, the Surface Hub 2X in 2020 is said to be powered by Microsoft's Office 365 service.

Further reports note that the hardware, cameras, and display will be nearly the same in both the Surface Hub 2S and Surface Hub 2X. The Microsoft Surface Hub 2S features a 4K+ 50.5-inch multi-touch edge-to-edge display. Microsoft reportedly claimed that the Surface Hub 2S is affordable to fit any workspace or work style.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.