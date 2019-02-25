Monday, February 25, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft Kinect is now a $399, PC-compatible, cloud-friendly developer kit

Microsoft Azure Kinect DK launched for $399, will help developers to build AI algorithms.

tech2 News Staff Feb 25, 2019 15:48:36 IST

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 has kicked off today and global tech giants Huawei, Xiaomi, Nokia and Microsoft have already showcased their premium products. While the OEMs unveiled an array of products including foldable phones and 5G-compatible smartphones, Microsoft at its MWC 2019 press brief introduced the HoloLens 2 — its next-gen mixed reality headset.

Microsoft Azure Kinect Developer Kit launched at $399

Microsoft Azure Kinect Developer Kit launched at $399

However, HoloLens 2 wasn’t the only product Microsoft announced at its MWC 2019 keynote. The Redmond-based company also took the wraps off Azure Kinect Developer Kit (DK).

The Azure Kinect Developer Kit is a PC peripheral and is designed to connect to the cloud and be used for computer vision-related tasks without the need of a computer.

The PC peripheral includes Microsoft ‘s latest AI sensors and spatial 7-microphone array for computer vision and speech solutions. The Azure Kinect combines a 1 MP depth sensor, the same ToF (time of flight) sensor developer for HoloLens 2 with a 12 MP camera and the spatial microphone array all in one package. The developer kit is less than 5 inches long and 1.5 inches thick.

It works with a range of ‘compute types’ and has an “intelligent edge” in which the Azure Kinect DK can capture a high level of visual and auditory information and interpret those inputs.

To recall, Kinect initially as an Xbox 360 accessory for motion sensing to enable users to control games with gestures. But the experimental, motion-controlled camera and microphone array for games died in 2017, mostly because nobody really knew what to do with it. Microsoft, however, announced Project Kinect for Azure at its Build 2018 Conference last year.

The new Azure Kinect DK will enable developers to use less power in potential applications and use AI on images to deploy AI algorithms on smaller networks, The Verge points out. Notably, Microsoft has partnered with healthcare company Ocuvera who is using the Azure Kinect sensor to stop patients from falling in hospitals and care homes. Microsoft has announced that the new Azure Kinect DK will be available for preorder for $399 from 24 February, and it will initially be released in China and the US market.

As always, you can head here if you wish to keep yourself apprised about the latest developments at MWC 2019

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Nokia 1 Plus First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 1 Plus First Look | MWC 2019
Five Rear Cameras! Nokia 9 Pureview First Look | MWC 2019

Five Rear Cameras! Nokia 9 Pureview First Look | MWC 2019
Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control

Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control
Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!
PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1

PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1
Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

also see

Lenovo

Lenovo announces refreshed ThinkPad and IdeaPad lineup with Ryzen CPUs at MWC 2019

Feb 25, 2019

Microsoft

Microsoft teases a possible HoloLens 2 announcement at Mobile World Congress 2019

Feb 12, 2019

LG

LG G8 ThinQ to use new technology to turn display into a speaker

Feb 15, 2019

Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia 9 PureView spotted on Geekbench with 6 GB RAM, Snapdragon 845 chipset

Feb 19, 2019

Microsoft

Microsoft launches HoloLens 2 the second edition of its mixed reality headset

Feb 25, 2019

Oppo

MWC 2019: Oppo unveils its 10X lossless camera zoom technology, 5G phone demoed

Feb 23, 2019

science

NASA Curiosity

NASA's Сuriosity is now back to operating normally after a computer reboot

Feb 25, 2019

Environment

Artificial lab-grown meat may be worse for the environment than cattle farming

Feb 25, 2019

Vitamin D

Vitamin D levels now measureable from strands of human hair instead of blood

Feb 25, 2019

NASA New Horizons

NASA New Horizons spacecraft beams back its sharpest views of Ultima Thule

Feb 25, 2019