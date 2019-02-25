Monday, February 25, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft launches HoloLens 2 the second edition of its mixed reality headset

The Microsoft HoloLens 2 mixed reality headset will launch later this year for a hefty $3,500.

tech2 News Staff Feb 25, 2019 12:15:40 IST

Microsoft's second-generation mixed-reality headset is finally here — the HoloLens 2. Having taken an awful amount of time for Microsoft to make this new product, the HoloLens 2 does feature a number of significant improvements when compared to the original.

Microsoft claims that the headset is not only more immersive with double the field of view of the original HoloLens but is also more comfortable to wear courtesy of carbon fibre and better thermal management. There's a dial for tightening the main headband, similar to PlayStation VR and the main visor can be flipped up when something else needs quick attention.

The company does not reveal numbers but for perspective, the jump in image quality here is equivalent to jumping from a 720 p TV to a 2K set for each eye.

HoloLens 2

HoloLens 2

Manoeuvring the HoloLens 2 is also much simpler now. The headset is capable of tracking your retinas to see where you're looking which allows Microsoft to bake in support for Windows Hello authentication.

The headset also packs in a new "time-of-flight" depth sensor, a sensor we're now beginning to see on certain smartphones. The sensor along with some software aid is able to track hand movements without the need of a controller.

The HoloLens 2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 chip as well as a custom-built Holographic Processing Unit. Audio input and output are handled by a 5-channel microphone array and a built-in spatial audio hardware respectively.

The mixed reality headset will launch later this year for $3,500, or as part of a subscription that includes Dynamics 365 Remote Assist (a diagnostic tool) for $125 a month. The headset will be sold in the US, Japan, China, Germany, Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Australia and New Zealand.

So is the HoloLens 2 meant for regular consumers? Seemingly not. Microsoft's target market here comprises of developers to experiment with and start building applications.

As always, you can head here if you wish to keep yourself apprised about the latest developments at MWC 2019

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control

Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control
Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!
PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1

PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1
Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

also see

Microsoft

Microsoft teases a possible HoloLens 2 announcement at Mobile World Congress 2019

Feb 12, 2019

LG

LG G8 ThinQ to use new technology to turn display into a speaker

Feb 15, 2019

Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia 9 PureView spotted on Geekbench with 6 GB RAM, Snapdragon 845 chipset

Feb 19, 2019

Oppo

MWC 2019: Oppo unveils its 10X lossless camera zoom technology, 5G phone demoed

Feb 23, 2019

Huawei

MWC 2019: Huawei announces the Mate X foldable smartphone with 5G enabled for € 2,299

Feb 24, 2019

Huawei

Huawei to launch a foldable 5G phone at MWC 2019 today: how to watch the event

Feb 24, 2019

science

Vitamin D

Vitamin D levels now measureable from strands of human hair instead of blood

Feb 25, 2019

NASA New Horizons

NASA New Horizons spacecraft beams back its sharpest views of Ultima Thule

Feb 25, 2019

Urban Farming

Cities race to make urban farming a viable, durable way to raise food production

Feb 25, 2019

Conservation Award

Ashoka University professor bags prestigious 50,000 Euro Nature Conservation Award

Feb 22, 2019