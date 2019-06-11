Tuesday, June 11, 2019Back to
Mi Super Sale on till 14 June; Redmi Note 6 Pro, Y2, Mi A2 selling at heavy discounts

During Xiaomi Mi Super Sale (ongoing till 14 June) POCO F1 and Redmi Y2 are available at Rs 3,000 off.

tech2 News StaffJun 11, 2019 18:31:54 IST

Chinese smartphone brand, Xiaomi, has announced its Mi Super Sale, on Mi.com which will go on till 14 June. Xiaomi has a strong foothold in the smartphone market, especially in India and with super sales like these, the brand is giving even more reasons for buyers to opt for Xiaomi and Redmi phones.

As is expected in these sales, some of Xiaomi's older devices are selling at discounted prices.

POCO F1

Launched in August last year, POCO F1 (review) was priced at Rs 20,999 for its 6 GB + 128 GB storage variant. During the Xiaomi Mi Super Sale, this price has come down to Rs 17,999 with a discount of Rs 3,000. The Poco F1 has been selling at this price since 7 June and it looks like it would continue selling at this price for a while.

Poco F1 major specs

  • Processor: Snapdragon 845
  • RAM + Storage (top end variant): 8 GB + 256 GB
  • Display size and resolution: 6.18 inch, 2,246 x 1,080 pixels
  • Camera: 20 MP front, 12 MP + 5 MP rear
  • Battery: 4,000 mAh

Redmi 6

The pocket-friendly smartphone Redmi 6 is now available at Rs 7,499 for 3 GB+ 64 GB storage variant during this sale.

The display now has what Xiaomi likes to call a 'Dot' notch. Image: tech2/Shomik

It was originally priced at Rs 9,499. Redmi 6 is available in four colour variants — Black, Blue, Gold and Rose Gold.

Redmi 6 major specs

  • Processor: Helio P22 octa-core processor
  • RAM + Storage (top end variant): 3 GB + 64 GB
  • Display size and resolution: 5.45-inch, 1,440 x 720 pixels
  • Camera: 5 MP front, 12 MP + 5 MP rear
  • Battery: 3,000 mAh

Redmi 6 Pro

Another phone that is getting a massive discount during the ongoing Xiaomi Mi Super Sale is the Redmi 6 Pro (Review)

It is now available at a price of Rs 8,999 for 3 GB+ 32 GB variant and Rs 9,999 for 4 GB+ 64 GB. The two storage variants are available at a discount of Rs 3,000 as compared to the original price.

Redmi 6 Pro major specs

  • Processor: Snapdragon 625
  • RAM + Storage (top end variant): 4 GB + 64 GB
  • Display size and resolution: 5.84-inch, 1,080 x 2,280 pixels
  • Camera: 5 MP front, 12 MP + 5 MP rear
  • Battery: 4,000 mAh

Redmi Y2

Redmi Y2 (Review) is also getting a price cut of Rs 3,000 and will be available for Rs 8,499 for the base model and Rs 9,999 for 4 GB + 64 GB variant.

Redmi Y2 comes with a 5.99-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC and a 3,080 mAh battery.

Redmi Y2 major specs

  • Processor: Snapdragon 625
  • RAM + Storage (top end variant): 4 GB + 64 GB
  • Display size and resolution: 5.99-inch, 1,440 x 720 pixels
  • Camera: 16 MP front, 12 MP + 5 MP rear
  • Battery: 3,080 mAh

Xiaomi Mi A2

The biggest discount is available on Xiaomi's Android One branded Mi A2 (Review) The smartphone which was originally priced at Rs 16,999 for 4 GB + 64 GB variant is now available at Rs 10,999.

xiaomi-miA21280

Xiaomi Mi A2  features a 5.99-inch full HD Plus display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and which will be powered by the Android One program.

Xiaomi Mi A2 major specs

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE
  • RAM + Storage:  6 GB + 128 GB
  • Display size and resolution: 5.99-inch, 2,160 x 1,080 pixels
  • Camera: 20 MP front, 12 MP + 20 MP rear
  • Battery: 3,010 mAh

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Launched at a price of Rs 12,999, the Redmi Note 5 Pro (Review) price for the 4 GB + 64GB variant has now come down to Rs 11,999. It features a 5.99-inch FHD+ unit featuring a resolution of 2,160 x 1,800 pixels in an 18:9 aspect ratio covered with 2.5D screen. This isn't such a great deal as the Redmi Note 7S, which offers a significantly better 48 MP camera sells from Rs 9,999 onwards.

On the camera front, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro offers a 12 MP + 5 MP dual setup at the back with a 20 MP Sony IMX376 unit for selfies on the front.

But we would say avoid this phone, as the current gen Redmi Note 7S offers a much better value proposition.

Redmi Note 5 Pro major specs

  • Processor: Snapdragon 636
  • RAM + Storage: 6 GB + 64 GB
  • Display size and resolution: 5.99 inch, 2,160 x 1,080 pixels
  • Camera: 20 MP front, 12 MP + 5 MP rear
  • Battery: 4,000 mAh

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Redmi Note 6 Pro (Review) is also getting a massive price cut. Launched at Rs 15,999 in November 2018, the Redmi Note 6 Pro will now be selling for Rs 11,999 for 6 GB + 64 GB storage variant.

MIUI on Redmi Note 6 Pro 1280

Redmi Note 6 Pro major specs

  • Processor: Snapdragon 636
  • RAM + Storage:  6 GB + 64 GB
  • Display size and resolution: 6.26 inch, 2,280 x 1,080 pixel
  • Camera: 20 MP + 2 MP front, 12 MP + 5 MP rear
  • Battery: 4,000 mAh

