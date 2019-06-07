Friday, June 07, 2019Back to
POCO F1 price in India slashed temporarily to Rs 17,999 on Flipkart and Mi.com

The discount on the base 6 GB + 64 GB storage variant of the POCO F1 will be available till 9 June.

tech2 News StaffJun 07, 2019 12:33:15 IST

The Poco F1 arrived in August 2018 and even after a year now continues to offer unmatched value for what it packs. The phone which normally retails at a price of Rs 19,999 has now received yet another price cut in India — selling for Rs 17.999.

This price cut isn't permanent, even though the launch of the Redmi K20 Pro appears imminent. The POCO India team took to its official Twitter handle to announce that the base 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant of the POCO F1 is now retailing for Rs 17,999 on both mi.com and Flipkart.

The Xiaomi backed brand though does note that this price reduction is part of a promotional sale which ends on 9 June.

POCO F1 price in India slashed temporarily to Rs 17,999 on Flipkart and Mi.com

The Poco F1 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. Image: tech2

Upon checking both Flipkart and Mi.com websites, it is worth mentioning that the base variant of POCO F1 (review) is currently available only in two colours — Steel Blue and Rosso Red. Buying the phone on Flipkart could turn out even more beneficial as the e-commerce site is offering a no-cost EMI option, exchange offer, and 5 percent instant discount for Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card users.

The higher specced variants of the POCO F1, meanwhile retail for the same prices as before — 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant for Rs 20,999, and the 8 GB + 256 GB variant at Rs 27,999.

Poco F1 specifications and features

To quickly recall, the Poco F1 is the most affordable smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 SoC. The phone features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2248 pixels resolution. The screen has a 19:9 aspect ratio, and includes a notch. It is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery paired with support for Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0.

For photography, it sports a dual camera set up at the back, which is a combination of a 12 MP and a 5 MP sensor. The primary sensor comes with dual-pixel autofocus. The front-facing camera, on the other hand, is a 20 MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

