Malala Yousafzai and Elon Musk’s little Twitter conversation has won over many hearts

News-Analysis tech2 News Staff Jun 01, 2018 11:57 AM IST

Tesla/SpaceX/Boring Company CEO Elon Musk, and Nobel Prize laureate and Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai came together on Twitter this week for an “other-worldly” conversation, and the social media is now in splits.

Tesla Roadster floating in the space.

It all began with a story from the satirical news outlet Clickhole, a spinoff of The Onion, titled, "More Bad Press For Elon: The Car Elon Musk Launched Into Orbit Has Fallen Back Down To Earth And Crushed Malala Yousafzai."

In the times we live, where people are offended at the drop of a hat, Musk, fortunately, took to Twitter to joke about his imagined blunder.

But the real fun only began when Yousafzai herself chimed in the conversation.

“Hello from the other side,” she tweeted, prompting a greeting featuring a ghost emoji from the Tesla creator.

And the cutest was this!

And Musk was kinda nice about it too.

And the ripples of ‘aww’ that this conversation created is what we are here for today.

Sometimes I can’t believe Twitter is free.


