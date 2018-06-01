Tesla/SpaceX/Boring Company CEO Elon Musk, and Nobel Prize laureate and Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai came together on Twitter this week for an “other-worldly” conversation, and the social media is now in splits.

It all began with a story from the satirical news outlet Clickhole, a spinoff of The Onion, titled, "More Bad Press For Elon: The Car Elon Musk Launched Into Orbit Has Fallen Back Down To Earth And Crushed Malala Yousafzai."

More Bad Press For Elon: The Car Elon Musk Launched Into Orbit Has Fallen Back Down To Earth And Crushed Malala Yousafzai https://t.co/9nx6RN9CLZ pic.twitter.com/AeyfXLRfu7 — ClickHole (@ClickHole) May 30, 2018

In the times we live, where people are offended at the drop of a hat, Musk, fortunately, took to Twitter to joke about his imagined blunder.

Hell of a week https://t.co/jKsfykkG55 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2018

But the real fun only began when Yousafzai herself chimed in the conversation.

“Hello from the other side,” she tweeted, prompting a greeting featuring a ghost emoji from the Tesla creator.

And the cutest was this!

I’m keeping the car btw! — Malala (@Malala) May 31, 2018

And Musk was kinda nice about it too.

And the ripples of ‘aww’ that this conversation created is what we are here for today.

Need to give separate Nobel Peace Prize for this tweet. — Nikhil (@niquotein) May 31, 2018

This is the dialogue that the world needs right now — Phillip Wilkins (@pkwilkins) May 31, 2018

I should have hashtagged that #peoplewhoearnedmyrespect : ) — Val (@LolaLives) May 31, 2018

Heroes ! — Daphne (@DeeLex_MCEM) May 31, 2018

Wow! Look at this, One is fighting for "#Truth "and another is for "#Peace".These two things are one of the most valuable assets so thanks and we are with you! #AwesomePeople #AwesomeWorld #Namaste — Mahendra Machhi (@MMahendra001) May 31, 2018

It is so wonderful and touching how complete strangers that haven't much in common and live on different parts of Earth could connect here..... fascinating..... so humane Both have great sense for humor. — Marina Hap (@HapMarin) May 31, 2018

This is Twitter done right...not the constant negativity drowning us out every day — RRM (@RonnieM83) May 31, 2018

Sometimes I can’t believe Twitter is free.