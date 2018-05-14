Just a few days before launch, WinFuture has revealed what appears to be the first crystal clear images of the OnePlus 6. According to the source, the images reportedly appeared on a product listing on Amazon Germany and appear to be press renders revealing the flagship smartphone from every angle possible. It is said that link to the product listing was quickly taken down after it went up.

While OnePlus has been teasing about its features and tipsters have been reporting blurry leaked images, these new images have to be our first official glimpse at the OnePlus 6 (more so because it comes from Amazon, OnePlus' exclusive online partner in India). Again WinFuture and Roland Quandt also have a credible history of leaks, and the images do match everything we have seen about the OnePlus 6 so far.

With that said, the renders do give us a 360 degree view of the OnePlus 6 with images shot from every angle possible, like every other product listing on Amazon.

The listing also reportedly hinted that the OnePlus 6 will be available in Mirror Black, Midnight Black.

The renders just like the numerous leaks we have seen so far reveal a OnePlus smartphone with a glass back and a notch at the top of the almost edge-to-edge display on the front.

What's interesting about the front face is the lack of bezels, there's little of it at the top and barely anything at the sides. Seems like the only bezels OnePlus 6 owners will notice is the one at the bottom chin, which is quite small even in comparison to what siblings like Oppo, Vivo and competitors like Samsung and Huawei have on offer on their latest flagships. So yes, OnePlus has worked plenty on ensuring that the display does feature minimum bezel at the bottom end.

The sides of the smartphones are made of metal, meaning there's a metal chassis sandwiched between two sheets of glass. While the sheet on the front protecting the display appears to be a 2.5D unit with curved edges, the panel on the back curves a lot more, giving the back a more rounded appearance. The Amazon listing as per the report mentions that the glass screen on both sides is made using Cornings's Gorilla Glass 5.

Two versions of the smartphone have leaked out, So the Mirror Black finish features a mirror finished frame, while the Midnight Black model features a matte black finished frame. Also revealed were the previously teased antenna lines and the new button layout, with power and Alert Slider now on the right side with the volume rocker and SIM tray on the left.

Also at the back, is the centered dual camera setup, below which sits the dual LED flash and a fingerprint reader closer to the center. The OnePlus logo sits below it with a "Designed by OnePlus" branding at the bottom. Hopefully, this year, OnePlus gets rid of the sticker and prints all the product details on the back of the smartphone.

At the bottom sits the single speaker on the left, the USB Type C port in the center and along with primary mic and the 3.5 mm jack on the right.

As for the pricing WinFuture claims that the device was listed on Amazon.de with prices starting from 519 euros which converts to around Rs 41,700 (approximately). While it does seem a bit steep, we will hold our verdict on pricing until the official price tags are revealed at launch.

According to past leaks, the OnePlus 6 is expected to arrive with a top of the line Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Also expected at launch is a 16 MP + 20 MP dual rear camera setup. As per a recent TENAA listing the device will feature a 3,300 mAh battery. The device is also expected to be revealed with an IP rating for dust and water resistance, also making it the first OnePlus device to do so.

The OnePlus 6 will be globally launched at an event held in London on 16 May, after which it will be launched in India and China on 17 May.