Monday, November 26, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

LG's patent for a phone with 16 rear cameras gets approved in the US

The LG patent was granted on 20 November by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

tech2 News Staff Nov 26, 2018 10:25 AM IST

This year we are definitely seeing a trend where smartphone makers are employing multiple cameras on the back side to give users more options for clicking pictures. The recently launched Galaxy A9 has four cameras on the back while the rumoured Nokia 9 PureView is said to have five cameras at the back. But have you heard of a phone having 16 cameras at the back?

LG Logo.

LG Logo.

LG has just filed a patent which shows a device that has 16 lenses arranged in a 4 x 4 matrix on the back. It is kind of like how the Huawei Mate 20 Pro has arranged its camera setup but this LG phone will have 5 times more lenses. The LG patent, as per a report by Letsgodigital was granted on 20 November by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

LG Patent.

LG Patent.

The usability of these 16 lenses is that the user can choose and combine the image from multiple lenses together before taking a picture. The patent also says that just like the ZTE Nubia X smartphone released earlier, this LG phone could also employ a secondary display on the back to use for clicking selfies. The patent also mentioned about the possible folding nature of the smartphone.

Mobile imaging on LG 16-camera phone. LetsgoDigital.

Mobile imaging on LG 16-camera phone. LetsgoDigital.

While folding displays and dual-screens are not overkill, putting 16 lenses on a smartphone's back certainly is. Moreover, we have seen that even by putting in multiple cameras no smartphone has been able to match the Pixel 3XL's photo-shooting abilities. So it remains to be seen how this 16 camera implementation is actually used or if this smartphone will even see the light of day.

tags



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

also see

Nokia

Nokia 9 PureView case renders reportedly revealed showing cutout for five lenses

Nov 19, 2018

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 to have a fourth model with 5G-support, 6 cameras: Report

Nov 21, 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 Pro with a 5G-ready chipset to be launched in India on 27 November

Nov 21, 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 Pro with triple cameras to go on sale in India on 27 November

Nov 23, 2018

Samsung Galaxy A9

Samsung Galaxy A9 with four cameras to launch in India on 20 November at Rs 35,000

Nov 14, 2018

Galaxy A9

Samsung Galaxy A9 to launch in India on 20 November: Here's a look at all we know

Nov 19, 2018

science

Climate change

Climate change will cost US hundreds of billions of dollars by the end of the century

Nov 25, 2018

nano-grenades

Chemists develop unique nano-grenades to help fight cancer and other diseases

Nov 25, 2018

Elephant

An elephant-sized mammal cousin lived alongside dinosaurs 205 mn years ago

Nov 25, 2018

Climate Correction

Researchers called out on wrong data in study about how fast oceans are warming

Nov 24, 2018