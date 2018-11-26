tech2 News Staff

This year we are definitely seeing a trend where smartphone makers are employing multiple cameras on the back side to give users more options for clicking pictures. The recently launched Galaxy A9 has four cameras on the back while the rumoured Nokia 9 PureView is said to have five cameras at the back. But have you heard of a phone having 16 cameras at the back?

LG has just filed a patent which shows a device that has 16 lenses arranged in a 4 x 4 matrix on the back. It is kind of like how the Huawei Mate 20 Pro has arranged its camera setup but this LG phone will have 5 times more lenses. The LG patent, as per a report by Letsgodigital was granted on 20 November by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The usability of these 16 lenses is that the user can choose and combine the image from multiple lenses together before taking a picture. The patent also says that just like the ZTE Nubia X smartphone released earlier, this LG phone could also employ a secondary display on the back to use for clicking selfies. The patent also mentioned about the possible folding nature of the smartphone.

While folding displays and dual-screens are not overkill, putting 16 lenses on a smartphone's back certainly is. Moreover, we have seen that even by putting in multiple cameras no smartphone has been able to match the Pixel 3XL's photo-shooting abilities. So it remains to be seen how this 16 camera implementation is actually used or if this smartphone will even see the light of day.