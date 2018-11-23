Friday, November 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei Mate 20 Pro with triple cameras to go on sale in India on 27 November

Huawei Mate 20 Pro will be officially launching in India on 27 November.

tech2 News Staff Nov 23, 2018 10:35 AM IST

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is scheduled to launch in India on 27 November at an event in New Delhi.

We already know that the Huawei Mate 20 Pro will be sold exclusively on Amazon India since the e-commerce portal has already released a dedicated landing page to the smartphone. The page on Amazon also hints that the Mate 20 Pro will come bundled with the Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless noise-cancelling headphones.

The pricing of the device is still concealed, but for perspective, the 6GB RAM variant of the smartphone was launched at 1,049 euros (roughly Rs 89,155) in London.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Image: Huawei

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Image: Huawei

Huawei Mate 20 Pro specifications and features

To recall, the Mate 20 Pro features a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3,120 x 1,440 pixels. The device comes with an IP rating meaning that it is water and dust resistant. It also sports a notch, which houses an advanced 3D facial recognition system. Inside the display, the smartphone also features an in-screen fingerprint reader.

Powering the device is a 7 nm FinFET Kirin 980 chipset, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. There is also a higher variant with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of inbuilt storage. The chipset apparently is also 5G-ready.

For photography, the Mate 20 Pro has a 40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP triple camera setup, while the front camera features a 24 MP selfie unit.

Fuelling the device is a 4,200mAh battery with a 40-watt fast-charger. The smartphone comes sans a 3.5 mm audio jack, however, if it’s any consolation, the Mate 20 Pro comes with 15-watt Qi wireless charging support. It can also charge other Qi-enabled smartphones wirelessly using its ‘reverse wireless charging’ technology.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

also see

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 Pro with a 5G-ready chipset to be launched in India on 27 November

Nov 21, 2018

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 to have a fourth model with 5G-support, 6 cameras: Report

Nov 21, 2018

Huawei

Huawei says its flexible 5G smartphone could debut at the Mobile World Congress 2019

Nov 16, 2018

5G

Germany to consider excluding China for its 5G framework, worried about security

Nov 14, 2018

Apple

Apple iPhone XR shipment estimates cut by nearly 30 mn units: Ming Chi-Kuo

Nov 13, 2018

Kirin 990

Huawei apparently testing its Kirin 990 chip which may debut in Q1 2019

Nov 11, 2018

science

Geo-engineering

Scientists propose an aerosol sunscreen in the atmosphere to curb global warming

Nov 23, 2018

Paleontology

Herbivore cousin of dinosaurs discovered in remains surprises evolutionary scientists

Nov 23, 2018

CubeSats

NASA InSight's tiny sattelite companions gear up for their biggest test yet Monday

Nov 23, 2018

Conservation

Will banking on seed banks take focus away from conserving natural habitats?

Nov 22, 2018