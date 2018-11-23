tech2 News Staff

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is scheduled to launch in India on 27 November at an event in New Delhi.

We already know that the Huawei Mate 20 Pro will be sold exclusively on Amazon India since the e-commerce portal has already released a dedicated landing page to the smartphone. The page on Amazon also hints that the Mate 20 Pro will come bundled with the Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless noise-cancelling headphones.

The pricing of the device is still concealed, but for perspective, the 6GB RAM variant of the smartphone was launched at 1,049 euros (roughly Rs 89,155) in London.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro specifications and features

To recall, the Mate 20 Pro features a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3,120 x 1,440 pixels. The device comes with an IP rating meaning that it is water and dust resistant. It also sports a notch, which houses an advanced 3D facial recognition system. Inside the display, the smartphone also features an in-screen fingerprint reader.

Powering the device is a 7 nm FinFET Kirin 980 chipset, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. There is also a higher variant with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of inbuilt storage. The chipset apparently is also 5G-ready.

For photography, the Mate 20 Pro has a 40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP triple camera setup, while the front camera features a 24 MP selfie unit.

Fuelling the device is a 4,200mAh battery with a 40-watt fast-charger. The smartphone comes sans a 3.5 mm audio jack, however, if it’s any consolation, the Mate 20 Pro comes with 15-watt Qi wireless charging support. It can also charge other Qi-enabled smartphones wirelessly using its ‘reverse wireless charging’ technology.