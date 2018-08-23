LG launched it's G7 ThinQ and V35 ThinQ in May this year. Following these launches rumours of a new LG flagship phone started circling. This device is the LG V40 ThinQ which was code-named as Storm.

A report in MySmartPrice shows that the company could infact be getting ready for the launch of LG V40 ThinQ. The report shows what appears to be clear press renders of the device.

The device seems to be packed with all the design and spec features that have been trending. We can see that the phone has a notched screen and is expected to come with a P-OLED screen with edges that are slightly curved.

Also, the phone is speculated to come with the option of hiding the notch with the black bars.

The notch seems to house two cameras and as per the report an earpiece as well.

The black colour variant of the phone is shown and is said to feature a glass back which has a mirrored finish.

The rear of the phone shows us the horizontally aligned triple-camera setup with a fingerprint sensor below it and a flash on its right. The fingerprint sensor is shown to be in a circular pattern, in line with previous LG devices.

At the extreme bottom is the company's name.

There has been no information on the resolution of the cameras yet.

The power button seems to be placed on the right side of the frame along with the sim-card slot. The volume keys and a "dedicated hardware key" can be seen to be placed on the left side. The bottom frame provides with a loudspeaker, a microphone, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Previous rumours claimed that the LG V40 might be equipped with five cameras which were shown through leaked image renders also it is believed to be powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC and is expected to come along with 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM.

Also, a video, which did not show off the complete design of the phone, hinted that the phone might come with a near bezel-less design with no chin.

As per the report the phone is assumed to be launching on 16 November, but there is no official announcement on it yet.

Along with the question of when is the phone's official launch and what is the price of the phone, there is still one question remaining, what is up with those phone names!