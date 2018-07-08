Sunday, July 08, 2018 Back to
08 July, 2018

New concept video of the LG V40 ThinQ shows a near bezel-less design with no chin

The concept video shows that the LG V40 ThinQ does not have any kind of chin.

A new concept video of the upcoming LG V40 ThinQ has shown us what LG could have in mind while designing the smartphone. It is important to note here that the video is part of the uploader's imagination and should not be taken as an official design of the smartphone.

The LG V35 ThinQ. Image; LG Newsroom

That being said, the concept video, uploaded by YouTube channel Science and Knowledge does show some interesting features that LG fanboys would definitely want to see in the smartphone.

For starters, the video shows that the LG V40 ThinQ has a nearly bezel-less design wherein there does not seem to be any kind of chin. For there to be no chin, LG would have to make use of a foldable OLED panel which would join the display to the motherboard behind the smartphone, similar to what the iPhone X has done. There also next to no bezels on either side of the smartphone.

A very thin top bezel is present which houses the earpiece and the front-facing camera. The concept video shows that the phone will not have the 3.5 mm headphone jack and that the dual-camera setup will now be aligned horizontally instead of vertically as was the case with the LG V35 ThinQ.

The volume rocker has been placed on the right side, while on the bottom there is a microphone, a speaker grille, and a USB Type-C port. The power button, interestingly, is placed behind the phone and also doubles up as a fingerprint reader.

The video showed that the device will have a 6.1-inch display with a Quad HD+ resolution and HDR10 technology for richer colors. Apart from that, we are quite sure that the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 chipset along with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM.

