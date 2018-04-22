LG is expected to introduce several new smartphones this year. The list includes an LG G7 ThinQ and an LG V35 ThinQ, both of which should arrive in May. The launch of the G7 ThinQ is set for 2 May in New York. Following these launches, we're also expecting to see the launch of a device code-named "Storm".

According to leakster Evan Blass, the smartphone to be launched after the LG G7 ThinQ will be code-named "Storm" and is expected to be the LG V40 ThinQ. The V40 ThinQ is expected to be launched in the late summer or early fall of this year. The ThinQ branding seen on the recent smartphones by the company indicates the presence of "AI" capabilities. The specification of the "Storm" is not known yet.

The company has also released a software update for the LG V30 smartphone which was launched in August 2017. The new software version VS99620b brings support LG's AI Cam and also adds ThinQ branding on the start screen of the smartphone. LG has also included security patches with the update. The camera of the smartphone now recommends four different filters that enhances the characteristics of a scene by optimising contrast, saturation and colour. The recommendations are based on 8 categories including people, pets, food, flowers, city, landscape (sea/sky), sunset or sunrise.

LG V40 is codenamed Storm. pic.twitter.com/fNqLUdNzsP — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 20, 2018

V35 ThinQ (Emma) is arriving around the same time as G7 ThinQ (Neo/Judy), while V40 ThinQ (Storm) is the late summer / early fall flagship. https://t.co/dDLeTYwKEf — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 20, 2018

A recent leak suggested that the G7 ThinQ would come in five colour variants including Aurora Black, Platinum Grey, Moroccan Blue, Moroccan Blue (Matte) and Raspberry Rose. The phone is also expected to come with an iPhone X-like notch on the top of the display. The smartphone is expected to be launched with a dual-camera setup vertically aligned at the rear side of the device. The LG G7 ThinQ is expected to come with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB or 64 GB of internal storage. The dual-camera setup is expected to feature a 16 MP and 8 MP sensor.