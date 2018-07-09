LG's upcoming flagship, which is rumoured to be called V40, has been in the news for some time with various leaks and reports revealing some feature or the other. Something we have heard before is that V40 might have five cameras in total, making it the first smartphone with such a setup. Now some new renders have surfaced which have shed some light on this five-camera system.

As per the concept render by Waqar Khan the V40 shows a notched display with a tiny chin at the bottom. However, at the back, we see a triple camera set up along with the fingerprint sensor and flash. Rumour has it that the primary sensor has a super-wide angle lens, the secondary has a standard wide angle setup while the function of the third is still unknown. The Huawei P20 Pro is the only phone which has a triple-camera setup at the back

On the front, we see that the phone has two selfie cameras between which there sits the earpiece. It is believed that, as was the case with the HTC U12, the LG V40 will also utilise the dual-camera on the front for portrait-effect selfies.

In terms of the screen-to-body ratio, the notched display will definitely often more screen real-estate than the LG V30. The hardware of the device is still unknown, but it is believed that the phone will come with the top of the line Snapdragon 845 SoC along with 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM. We shall keep you updated as soon as we get more information about the device's expected launch date.