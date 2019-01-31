Thursday, January 31, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

LG V50 ThinQ, company's first 5G enabled handset, to debut at MWC 2019: Report

The LG V50 is said to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC and 4,000 mAh battery

tech2 News Staff Jan 31, 2019 14:23:09 IST

LG is reportedly joining the 5G bandwagon at MWC 2019, with the launch of the purported LG V50 ThinQ 5G.

As per report by ETNews, LG has will be unveiling it's first 5G handset under the V-series, along with G8 ThinQ.

The report also suggests that the G8 may be the last of the G-series.

As for the specifications, the LG V50 ThinQ 5G will reportedly be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC, with a 6-inch display and a 4,000 mAh battery. These are in line with earlier rumours as well.

The LG V40 ThinQ will be available in two colours in India — blue and grey. Image: LG Newsroom

The LG V40 ThinQ will be available in two colours in India — blue and grey. Image: LG Newsroom

Additionally, in order to get the 5G working, the V50 will also include a Snapdragon X50 5G modem.

Other than that, the V50 is believed to come with a vapour chamber, which will maintain the temperature of the device. The smartphone may also come with gesture controls for the display as well as playing music.

As for availability and pricing, the upcoming V-series phone will apparently initially debut in North America, Europe, and South Korea, and will sell at KRW 1.3-1.5 million ($1,160-$1,340). In the US, Sprint is said to be partnering LG for the 5G phone.

The rollout of the LG V50 is expected in March and would likely compete with Samsung's purported Galaxy S10 X, which will also be 5G compatible and will be available starting March 2019.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive
Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)
Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

also see

LG

LG to unveil its first 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 4,000 mAh battery

Jan 24, 2019

LG G8

LG teases the launch of G8 ThinQ at MWC; could come with touchless interface

Jan 24, 2019

LG

LG to launch new smartphone with dual connected displays at MWC 2019: Report

Jan 17, 2019

Huawei

Huawei plans to use its own 5G technology in upcoming folding smartphones

Jan 25, 2019

5G network

Germany reportedly considering ways to exclude Huawei from buildout of 5G network

Jan 17, 2019

Huawei

Canada undecided over banning Huawei's 5G telecom equipment in its country

Jan 30, 2019

science

Human Ancestry

Fresh clues to life and times of Denisovans, a little-known band of ancient humans

Jan 31, 2019

Environment

Monarch butterfly numbers soar since last year at migration grounds in Mexico

Jan 31, 2019

Gaming at Work

Playing video games as a team can boost productivity in the office, research finds

Jan 30, 2019

Genetics

Whether you're a morning lark or a night owl depending on your genes, study finds

Jan 30, 2019