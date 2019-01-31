tech2 News Staff

LG is reportedly joining the 5G bandwagon at MWC 2019, with the launch of the purported LG V50 ThinQ 5G.

As per report by ETNews, LG has will be unveiling it's first 5G handset under the V-series, along with G8 ThinQ.

The report also suggests that the G8 may be the last of the G-series.

As for the specifications, the LG V50 ThinQ 5G will reportedly be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC, with a 6-inch display and a 4,000 mAh battery. These are in line with earlier rumours as well.

Additionally, in order to get the 5G working, the V50 will also include a Snapdragon X50 5G modem.

Other than that, the V50 is believed to come with a vapour chamber, which will maintain the temperature of the device. The smartphone may also come with gesture controls for the display as well as playing music.

As for availability and pricing, the upcoming V-series phone will apparently initially debut in North America, Europe, and South Korea, and will sell at KRW 1.3-1.5 million ($1,160-$1,340). In the US, Sprint is said to be partnering LG for the 5G phone.

The rollout of the LG V50 is expected in March and would likely compete with Samsung's purported Galaxy S10 X, which will also be 5G compatible and will be available starting March 2019.

