Wednesday, February 20, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Lenovo Z6 Pro to be unveiled at MWC 2019; could have in-display fingerprint scanner

Lenovo's VP Chang Cheng has announced the coming of the phone via a Weibo post.

Sneha Sharma Feb 20, 2019 15:24:26 IST

Lenovo is set to unveil the upcoming Z6 Pro at the 2019 Mobile World Congress which will be held between 25 to 28 February in Barcelona, Spain.

Lenovo's VP Chang Cheng has announced the coming of the phone via a Weibo post.

The launch poster does not give out any specifications or details about the phone, just that the phone would be displayed at the MWC 2019 event.

Poster of Lenovo Z6 Pro. Image: Weibo

Poster of Lenovo Z6 Pro. Image: Weibo

There are ripples on the poster and as per the report in GizmoChina, these suggest that the Z6 Pro may arrive with support for an in-display fingerprint reader.

Lenovo's predecessor, the Lenovo Z5 Pro, was also equipped with an in-display fingerprint reader and a 3,350 mAh battery unit. The phone had gone on sale in China in two storage variants — 6 GB RAM with 64 GB of storage and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB of storage.

One the back, the Z5 Pro had a dual-camera setup with a 16 MP Sony IMX 576 primary sensor a secondary 24 MP sensor. On the front, you had 16 MP + 8 MP sensors.

OnePlus, Nokia, Huawei, LG are some of the other smartphone companies which are also set to showcase their devices at the MWC 2019.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban centres?


Top Stories

latest videos

Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 1 | 4-Fingers Claw Control

Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 1 | 4-Fingers Claw Control
Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

also see

Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia 9 PureView leaked live image surfaces online ahead of 24 February launch

Feb 09, 2019

LG G8 ThinQ

LG G8 ThinQ to come equipped with a 3D ToF camera for selfies, face unlock

Feb 07, 2019

OnePlus

OnePlus to host a networking event at MWC 2019, sends media invites

Feb 08, 2019

Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia 9 PureView spotted on Geekbench with 6 GB RAM, Snapdragon 845 chipset

Feb 19, 2019

LG

LG G8 ThinQ to use new technology to turn display into a speaker

Feb 15, 2019

OnePlus

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T start receiving OxygenOS update with Google Duo integration

Feb 13, 2019

science

Antibiotic Resistance

Antibiotic resistance is spreading much faster than previously thought: Study

Feb 20, 2019

Next Billion Prize

Four Indian education tech startups to compete for Next Billion EdTech Prize

Feb 20, 2019

Agriculture

Four-day Agri-Science Congress to discuss farming tech kicks off in Delhi today

Feb 20, 2019

Polar Bears

Polar bear invasion of Russian town ends after 10 days with help from authorities

Feb 20, 2019