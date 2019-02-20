Sneha Sharma

Lenovo is set to unveil the upcoming Z6 Pro at the 2019 Mobile World Congress which will be held between 25 to 28 February in Barcelona, Spain.

Lenovo's VP Chang Cheng has announced the coming of the phone via a Weibo post.

The launch poster does not give out any specifications or details about the phone, just that the phone would be displayed at the MWC 2019 event.

There are ripples on the poster and as per the report in GizmoChina, these suggest that the Z6 Pro may arrive with support for an in-display fingerprint reader.

Lenovo's predecessor, the Lenovo Z5 Pro, was also equipped with an in-display fingerprint reader and a 3,350 mAh battery unit. The phone had gone on sale in China in two storage variants — 6 GB RAM with 64 GB of storage and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB of storage.

One the back, the Z5 Pro had a dual-camera setup with a 16 MP Sony IMX 576 primary sensor a secondary 24 MP sensor. On the front, you had 16 MP + 8 MP sensors.

OnePlus, Nokia, Huawei, LG are some of the other smartphone companies which are also set to showcase their devices at the MWC 2019.

