Wednesday, October 17, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Press Trust of India 17 October, 2018 11:35 IST

Lenovo to manufacture up to 1 mn smartphone units per month in India in 2019

The company launched Lenovo K9 at Rs 8,999 and Lenovo A5 at 5,999 in India on 16 October.

PC and mobile maker Lenovo plans to ramp up its smartphone production capacity up to 1 million units per month in 2019, a top official of the company said 16 October.

“We make mobile phones in India at our partners' factory. At present we have a production capacity of 100,000 per month which we plan to increase in the range of 500,000 to 1 million units per month by the end of 2019,” Lenovo Group vice president Edward Chang told PTI.

The capacity expansion does not include volume of Motorola phones — a brand which is owned by Lenovo.

Lenovo logo. Reuters.

Lenovo logo. Reuters.

The company has entered into an exclusive partnership with e-commerce platform Flipkart to sell its phone in India.

The company launched three smartphones in sub-Rs 10,000 price segment, Lenovo K9 for Rs 8,999 and two models of Lenovo A5 for 5,999 and Rs 6,999 at an event on 16 October.

“We have partnered exclusively with Flipkart because the share of online and offline market will be equal in India by 2020. This means it is 60-70 million units business opportunity every year,” Chang said.

Lenovo with its another brand Motorola was once among the top three smartphone sellers in India. Its share, however, slipped to 6 percent in the last quarter of 2017 from 9 percent in the first quarter of 2017.

Chang said that the company now wants to focus on brand experience rather than market share.

“We are now looking to move towards Smart Internet-of-things. Lenovo will combine PC portfolio with smartphone and some wearable for smart IoT. In the first quarter of 2019 we will bring our flagship phone in India. We are in discussion with Flipkart to customise it for Indian market,” he said.

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter
How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope

How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope
Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

also see

Lenovo smartphones

Lenovo K9 and A5 launched in India at Rs 8,999 and Rs 5,999 respectively

Oct 16, 2018

Moto G7

Moto G7 with 6.4-inch display, Android 9.0 Pie, 3,500 mAh battery leaked

Oct 05, 2018

Motorola One Power

Motorola One Power review: A daily driver with good battery life but average camera

Oct 02, 2018

Lenovo S5 Pro

Lenovo S5 Pro expected to come with dual camera sensors on the front and back

Oct 15, 2018

Lenovo

Lenovo, ZTE shares tank after reports of US companies being infiltrated by Chinese spies

Oct 05, 2018

Moto G7 design

Early renders of the Moto G7 reveal the inclusion of a waterdrop-style notch

Oct 07, 2018

science

Aquaculture

Egyptians may have practised fish-farming as early as 3,500 years ago: Study

Oct 17, 2018

Gene Editing

Gene editing makes inroads into Big Agriculture amidst growing extinction concerns

Oct 17, 2018

Self-driving Cars

Tesla Autopilot upgrade boosts processing speed, not so much self-driving ability

Oct 17, 2018

Apple to donate 1000 Watches to binge-eating study in another push for health

Oct 17, 2018