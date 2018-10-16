Tuesday, October 16, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 16 October, 2018 17:55 IST

Lenovo K9 and A5 launched in India at Rs 8,999 and Rs 5,999 respectively

The K9 will be sold into colour options — blue and black while the A5 will be sold in black and gold

Making a comeback into the Indian smartphone space, Lenovo today launched two smartphones, both of which belong to the entry-level and budget Android smartphone space.

Priced at Rs 8,999 is the Lenovo K9 the successor to the now rather old Lenovo K8 Note which was launched in August last year. The phone will be available on sale exclusively on Flipkart.

Lenovo A5. Image: tech2/ Nandini Yadav

Lenovo A5. Image: tech2/ Nandini Yadav

The other smartphone launched is the Lenovo A5, which has been priced at Rs 5,999 for the base variant, which offers 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. The higher-end variant of the Lenovo A5 which packs 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, is priced at Rs 6,999. This too will be available exclusively on Flipkart.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Lenovo K5 features a 5.7-inch IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1280x720 pixels. It comes with a MediaTek MT 6762 octa-core processor clocked at 2 GHz and a glass body design.

The highlight here, however, is the presence of a dual-camera setup on the back and on the front. The Lenovo K9 features a 13 + 5 MP camera set up on the back as well as on the front of the phone. The entire unit is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery unit.

Lenovo K9 in Blue. Image: tech2/ Nandini Yadav

Lenovo K9 in Blue. Image: tech2/ Nandini Yadav

The entry-level Lenovo A5, on the other hand, features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under this is a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 processor powering the phone and a beefy 4,000 mAh battery unit to keep things moving. The A5 features a 13 MP rear camera and an LED flash along with an 8 MP shooter on the front for selfies.

The K9 will be sold in the blue and black while the A5 will be sold in black and gold variants.

