Tuesday, January 26, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Karnataka HC restrains centre, NIC from sharing Aarogya Setu app data without user consent

The High Court also ordered that the central government can not deny any benefit or services to a user only on the ground that the user has not installed Aarogya Setu.


tech2 News StaffJan 26, 2021 11:09:35 IST

The Karnataka High Court on 24 January issued an order which restrains the central government and National Informatics Centre (NIC) from sharing Aarogya Setu app data without obtaining user consent. The bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Vishwajit S Shetty had reserved the order. It was found that Aarogya Setu users' data was being shared without their informed consent as provided in the Aarogya Setu Data Access and Knowledge Sharing Protocol, 2020.

Additionally, as per the High Court's order, the central government can not deny any benefit or services to a user only on the ground that the user has not installed Aarogya Setu.

Karnataka HC restrains centre, NIC from sharing Aarogya Setu app data without user consent

Aarogya Setu app on iOS

Further, the Bench also noted that the informed consent is limited to collection of information as provided in the privacy policy. As of now, the NIC and Union of India are refrained from sharing data without informed consent.

The order comes after a petition was filed by SFLC.in's advisory board member Anivar A Arvind. He challenged the "voluntary-mandatory imposition of Aarogya Setu and invasion of privacy rights in the absence of specific legislation governing data collection and processing by it," according to a press release issued by SFLC.in.

“This is an important order ensuring user rights and consent as baseline for what one should run on their personal computing devices. I hope this will make an impact in a larger landscape where we are seeing a trend of more and more apps pushed for availing citizen rights in a post pandemic phase", Arvind said.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Tokyo Olympics: Cancellation rumours persist with just six months to go for opening ceremony

Jan 23, 2021
Tokyo Olympics: Cancellation rumours persist with just six months to go for opening ceremony
SSC CGL 2020: Commission says no extension for last date of applications; check details here

NewsTracker

SSC CGL 2020: Commission says no extension for last date of applications; check details here

Jan 14, 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Don't shout, don't cheer the likely experience ahead for fans - if they're allowed in

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Don't shout, don't cheer the likely experience ahead for fans - if they're allowed in

Jan 22, 2021
Leander Paes eyeing French Open comeback in record eighth straight Olympics bid

Sportstracker

Leander Paes eyeing French Open comeback in record eighth straight Olympics bid

Jan 26, 2021
HTET 2020 exam: Haryana board announces results for Teacher Eligibility Test at bseh.org.in

NewsTracker

HTET 2020 exam: Haryana board announces results for Teacher Eligibility Test at bseh.org.in

Jan 22, 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra working on release and direction of throws

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra working on release and direction of throws

Jan 25, 2021

science

SpaceX tops ISRO's record, launches 143 satellites in first dedicated rideshare for SmallSats

SpaceX Rideshare

SpaceX tops ISRO's record, launches 143 satellites in first dedicated rideshare for SmallSats

Jan 26, 2021
Citizen scientists help create 'most complete' 3D map of brown dwarfs in Milky Way

Astronomy

Citizen scientists help create 'most complete' 3D map of brown dwarfs in Milky Way

Jan 25, 2021
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava awarded prestigious 2021 Michael and Sheila Held Prize

Mathematics

Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava awarded prestigious 2021 Michael and Sheila Held Prize

Jan 25, 2021
Bharat Biotech, ICMR publish Covaxin Phase 1 data showing safe, enhanced immunity to Covid-19 disease

Covaxin Study

Bharat Biotech, ICMR publish Covaxin Phase 1 data showing safe, enhanced immunity to Covid-19 disease

Jan 22, 2021