At the 41st Reliance Annual General Meeting (AGM) that happened on 5 July, it was announced that Jio’s feature-packed JioPhone will add support for Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube.

JioPhone is a 4G feature phone that was launched at Rs 1,500. At its launch, Reliance had announced that the phone would be launched at an effective price of Rs 0 as the total cost of the phone would be refunded after a period of three years, when certain conditions had been met.

While the phone did support a variety of multimedia content via Jio apps and services like JioMusic, JioTV, JioCinema and others, it didn’t have support for some of the more popular social media platforms.

With the latest announcement, that minor issue will be addressed. Additionally, these apps can be directly triggered via a voice command. These features will arrive for all JioPhone users by 15 August.

Also announced at the event was a new ‘Monsoon Hungama Offer’, where users could exchange their old feature phones for a JioPhone and get Rs 999 cashback, and a more expensive, and more powerful, JioPhone 2.

Other updates included the launch of a Jio Giga Fiber service.

