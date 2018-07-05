Thursday, July 05, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 05 July, 2018 13:29 IST

JioPhone to get support for WhatsApp, YouTube and Facebook apps by 15 August

JioPhone will get support for the three of the most popular Android and iOS apps by 15 August.

At the 41st Reliance Annual General Meeting (AGM) that happened on 5 July, it was announced that Jio’s feature-packed JioPhone will add support for Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube.

JioPhone is a 4G feature phone that was launched at Rs 1,500. At its launch, Reliance had announced that the phone would be launched at an effective price of Rs 0 as the total cost of the phone would be refunded after a period of three years, when certain conditions had been met.

While the phone did support a variety of multimedia content via Jio apps and services like JioMusic, JioTV, JioCinema and others, it didn’t have support for some of the more popular social media platforms.

With the latest announcement, that minor issue will be addressed. Additionally, these apps can be directly triggered via a voice command. These features will arrive for all JioPhone users by 15 August.

Also announced at the event was a new ‘Monsoon Hungama Offer’, where users could exchange their old feature phones for a JioPhone and get Rs 999 cashback, and a more expensive, and more powerful, JioPhone 2.

Other updates included the launch of a Jio Giga Fiber service.

JioPhone will add support for three of the most popular mobile apps on iOS and Android

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

