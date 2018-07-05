Reliance Jio has announced a bunch of products including JioPhone 2, GigaRouter, GigaTv set-up box and JioGigaFiber. The company has also announced that YouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp are coming to the JioPhone. The next version of the JioPhone will go on sale from 15 August at a price tag of Rs 2,999.

The latest JioPhone 2 is priced at Rs 2,999 and comes with 2.4 QVGA display with larger QWERTY keyboard and bigger screen as compared to the previous JioPhone.

The device comes with 512 MB RAM, 4 GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 128 GB using microSD card and a 2,000 mAh battery. It supports VoLTE, voWiFi, dual-SIM, FM, BT, Wi-Fi, GPS and NFC. The device runs on KAI OS, comes with a mono speaker, 2 MP rear and front VGA camera.

The device supports dual SIM slots allowing for two nano-SIM cards.

Also announced at the Reliance Industries AGM was the Jio Monsoon Hungama offer. The Monsoon Hungama offer allows existing JioPhone users to exchange their current device for a new JioPhone at just Rs 501.

It's wise to note that Jio will accept feature phones of any make with the exchange offer that goes live from 21 July.

